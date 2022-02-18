Nottingham Ranks 26th Amongst Student Cities Worldwide

India Rose Campbell

According to The Campus Advisor, Nottingham has ranked as the 26th best student city in the world. Breaking down how this was achieved is Impact’s Campus News Editor India.

The rankings were developed by surveying 12,164 students about their university cities on a range of factors including student friendliness, cost of living, nightlife, public transport, amenities, safety, and the opinions of current students. The top five best cities were announced to be Melbourne (1st), Newcastle (2nd), Seoul (3rd), Vienna (4th) and Montreal (5th), with London ranking 10th, Edinburgh 16th and Nottingham 26th.

The survey solidified the idea that Nottingham is an incredible city for students

Nottingham scored best in ‘Student Friendliness,’ with a score of 4.52 out of 5, and ‘Nightlife’ with a score of 4.42 out of 5. Within the survey participants were also asked further questions about their experience in Nottingham, with the answer’s stating that:

96.2% of the reviewers that answered said they would recommend living there.

100% of the reviewers that answered felt that Nottingham does have a large student population.

98.5% of the reviewers that answered think Nottingham does have a diverse student population.

89.3% of the reviewers that answered said they thought there were enough job opportunities available for students.

99.2% of the reviewers that answered said there was a good variety of options for eating out.

89.9% of reviewers said Nottingham does have interesting cultural experiences.



Overall, the survey solidified the idea that Nottingham is an incredible city for students, with a wide range of facilities and experiences available, and with COVID-19 regulations lessening the city is opening again for everyone to explore!

Whether it be a calming walk in Wollaton Park, a shopping spree in the city centre, or a day out learning about the city’s history at Nottingham Castle, there is a myriad of incredible places to explore and enjoy here in Nottingham.

To view the full published rankings, read here.

