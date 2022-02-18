New Releases Roundup – Caroline Polachek, Everything, Everything, Stealing Signs And John The Ghost

Gemma Cockrell and Kiah Tooke

Gemma and Kiah review the latest releases from Caroline Polachek, Everything, Everything, Stealing Signs and John the Ghost.

Caroline Polachek – Billions

Her first solo release since Bunny Is A Rider last year, swiftly following her collaboration with Charli XCX on her latest single New Shapes, PC Music affiliate and experimental pop sensation Caroline Polachek is back with Billions, alongside a B-side rework of Oneohtrix Point Never’s 2020 song Long Road Home.

She continues to push the boundaries of the pop genre in an exciting and novel way

The track was produced by Polachek herself alongside fellow PC Music affiliate Danny L Harle, and with Polachek’s captivating, otherworldly vocals alongside an atmospheric, enchanting piano melody, she continues to push the boundaries of the pop genre in an exciting and novel way. Hopefully, the release of this track is a sign that she has a new album on the way later this year, which will be her first project since her 2019 debut album ‘Pang’. Gemma Cockrell

Everything, Everything – Bad Friday

Everything, Everything have announced their upcoming album ‘Raw Data Feel’ together with the release of its lead single Bad Friday. The album will arrive on 20th May, but for now we have been given our first taste of the album, which sets out to revolutionise modern pop music.

Frontman Jon Higgs took an unconventional approach, letting technology take control by creating an A.I. programme and feeding it selected information, and using its responses as a basis for the album. This included the terms and conditions of LinkedIn, the poem Beowulf, 4chan forum posts and the teachings of Confucius. This is a very unique and exciting approach; and not only that, they have also signed a book deal with Faber Music for a career spanning lyric and photo book Caps Lock On: Lyrics + Debris 2007-2022, so it is a very exciting time for Everything, Everything indeed. Gemma Cockrell

Stealing Signs – Care

Building up to a crashing bridge that fits nicely with its lyrics

Indie rock band Stealing Signs have released Care as their latest single, ahead of their debut album ‘Somewhere Between’, which is due to be released March 2022. Care is an energetic and rhythmic track that features catchy and impressive guitar riffs, with the song building up to a crashing bridge that fits nicely with its lyrics.

The new single has been released alongside a dark comedy music video that sees an overworked office job victim get revenge on his colleagues that have bullied him. Stealing Signs have been creating music since 2011, building up their take on the indie rock genre. 2022 is set to be a big year for the band, having been finalists in The Pilton Stage competition and due to be releasing their first LP. Kiah Tooke

John the Ghost – Young At Heart

John the Ghost has returned with a new cover of Dan Reeder’s Young At Heart to mark his first release of 2022. Since releasing his debut album ‘I Only Want to Live Once’ in 2021, John has played 8123 Fest alongside acts such as State Champs and Tessa Violet, as well as fronting The Maine for their set.

John covered Young At Heart with a light and delicate sound, as acoustic guitars float throughout the song and the lyrics are particularly sentimental. On Instagram, John dedicated the cover to Milo O’Callaghan, his child that was born back in November 2021. In his dedication John describes the song as representing ‘that I’ve lived a lot of life, but I want to live so much more because now I have you in it’, creating an even more heartfelt background to the cover. Kiah Tooke

