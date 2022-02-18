The Best Vegan Beauty Products

Elodie Moore

The vegan beauty industry is absolutely booming, and it is predicted to continue its growth, with a market value currently estimated at over £11 billion and a projection to reach over £15 billion by 2026. If a product is termed “animal-friendly” or “plant-based”, there is a chance it still might not be vegan, so this list will help you to navigate the minefield that is industrial doublespeak. Whether you’re a devout herbivore or simply someone who is after some guilt-free goodies, Elodie Moore recommends some of the very best vegan beauty products.

Evolve Organic Beauty superfood shine shampoo and conditioner, 250ml

This organic, natural vegan shampoo and conditioner will make your shelf look as cute as your hair after using this, thanks to its aesthetic minimalistic packaging, which is also recyclable!

Both products have a thick consistency and a strong smell of cocoa, caused by the ingredient Baobab. The shampoo lathers nicely which is somewhat of a rarity among vegan shampoos, and the conditioner leaves your hair easy to brush afterwards. As this is a product designed to mostly benefit dry hair, your hair will be noticeably shinier after using the Evolve shampoo and conditioner.

Evolve Organic Beauty superfood shine shampoo, £13, Johnlewis.co.uk

Evolve Organic Beauty superfood shine conditioner, £15, Johnlewis.co.uk

Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser SPF 30

While it may seem pointless to wear daily SPF in a city which only has, on average, 1490 hours of sunshine per year, it is a must to ensure hydrated skin with minimal wrinkles in later life. This moisturiser does not have a thick consistency, unlike a lot of sun-creams, yet it still leaves your face with a glowing moisture that it retains for the rest of the day.

Your future moisturised self will be overcome with self-gratitude

Fenty Beauty, a famously inclusive brand, have catered the Hydra Vizor towards all skin types including mature, dry, oily, and acne prone. It is also cruelty-free and non-comedogenic which means it won’t clog your pores!

Add this SPF moisturiser to your makeup base and your future moisturised self will be overcome with self-gratitude.

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen with Niacinamide + Kalahari Melon, £34, fentybeauty.com

Soap Brows Kit

It is extremely likely that you have heard of this original soap brow product which has been all over social media and has been praised by celebrities, makeup artists, and influencers. Made by West Barn Co., a cruelty-free brand based in Durham, this brow kit has natural, organic ingredients and is housed in cute fully recyclable packaging.

The kit contains a small mascara spoolie brush to help with the application. Soap Brows is a holy grail product for those who want full, natural eyebrows which don’t emulate 2016-esque blocky brows.

Soap Brows, £15, westbarnco.com

e.l.f. Flawless Concealer

For only five pounds, this buildable medium-high coverage liquid concealer really gives you bang for your buck. It is stocked in 18 shades – but the days of painting different tester tubes of concealer on your hand and praying that those who used it before you practice good hygiene are over; if you tell them which concealer or foundation you are using at the moment, e.l.f. will tell you exactly what shade you are with their highly credited shade finder.

e.l.f. is a certified cruelty-free vegan brand which ships from the UK so why not indulge in this wholly guilt-free product for your makeup bag?

e.l.f. Flawless Concealer, £4, elfcosmetics.co.uk

Evolve Sunless Glow Body Lotion

Manufactured with the holy trinity of elements

Evolve, also featured at the top of the list, is an award-winning natural skincare and beauty company. This gradual tanner is manufactured with the holy trinity of elements as it is vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly!

For those who crave an all-over glow but are put off by the pungent smell of fake tan, Evolve’s gradual tanner is a must-have product as it has a refreshing smell of papaya. Other key ingredients include organic aloe vera to soothe any irritation or redness and shea to nourish and hydrate dry skin.

Evolve Sunless Glow Body Lotion, £18, evolvebeauty.co.uk

The desire that we have to live a sustainable lifestyle is, in a sense, the only thing that we can control in today’s environment. Making ethical decisions regarding consumerism provides us with the freedom to mitigate the devastating influence that previous generations had on the world.

