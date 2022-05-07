Future Sound Of Nottingham 2022 Semi-Finalists Revealed

Gemma Cockrell

The Future Sound of Nottingham gives Notts musicians the opportunity to play iconic stages, in front of big audiences, in front of Industry Professionals that can help their career. Below are the Semi-Finalists for 2022, who need your vote to make it to the Rock City Final on 3rd July, and ultimately on to Splendour, opening the main stage on July 23rd / 24th.

? YOUR FSN 2022 SEMI FINALISTS REVEALED ? after the highest ever amount of entries (100+) – it is now down to the Semi-Finals. The link below will tell ya who made it thru and YOU get to choose who makes the @Rock_City_Notts final.



LISTEN – https://t.co/tS4KbsHSHy



x pic.twitter.com/afAmXsbddO — NUSIC NewNottsMusic (@FeelTheNusic) May 2, 2022

The semi-finalists are:

Express Office Portico

Kelsey and the Embers

Mr Special Agent

Chloe Dring

Alt Blk Era

Vanity Box

Charity Stow

Philipa Steel

Wolf Club

Scratchcard

Jungleland

Thrasonic

TippyVsHumanity

Voting for #FSN22 is now OPEN. Swipe to find out how you can decide who plays the @Rock_City_Notts main stage on July 3rd, and ultimately @splendourfest on July 23rd / 24th ?.https://t.co/5Mkjkm0lgt



x pic.twitter.com/0qfpUGypr0 — NUSIC NewNottsMusic (@FeelTheNusic) May 5, 2022

Listen to all of the semi-finalists here, and vote here!

