Spotlight On Nottingham: Interview – sendflowrs

Gemma Cockrell

sendflowrs has garnered a small but dedicated following since he started releasing music back in 2020. Gemma Cockrell caught up the Leicester-born and Nottingham-based artist following the release of his latest single tarnished, to discuss why people will always need sad music, the influences behind his music, and his favourite things about the up-and-coming Nottingham music scene.

How would you summarise yourself as an artist for new listeners?

I sorta just said f*ck it, I’ll do it myself

Without sounding too corny, I think people will always need emotional/sad music, and I’m happy to provide it. Although I definitely make other genres, I think my main strengths as an artist definitely lie within the sad stuff.

When and why did you start making music?

I started making music properly just before the first lockdown, around November 2019, and it was just something I always wanted to do. Originally it was always to be in a band, but when nobody wanted to make a band with me, I sorta just said f*ck it, I’ll do it myself!

Which other artists would you say have inspired your sound the most?

There’s definitely multiple influences that bleed through into my music, but I would say the main influences would be Moose Blood and sewerperson.

I think it’s great, especially the hyperpop scene, with people like Kid Trash, hidingthehurt and myself

What are your thoughts on the Nottingham music scene?

I think it’s great, especially the hyperpop scene, with people like Kid Trash, hidingthehurt and myself (when I decide to make hyperpop from time to time) it definitely has more of a ‘underground scene’ than a lot of the other cities in the Midlands.

Your latest single was released through sad chill, how did that collaboration come about?

sad chill is the homie, has been for a lil while now. You’d have to ask him how he found me, I just remember waking up one day and I had a dm from him asking if he could upload one of my songs. Obviously, sad chill is an underground legend so I was honoured, and since then we’ve just been working together here and there, including this release of tarnished.

What has the reaction to tarnished been like so far?

The reaction has been good! A lot of my friends heard it before it released and were super excited about it, so that’s always a good sign.

The song that put me on the map for a lot of people would be novocaine

If you were to recommend one song of yours for new listeners to check out, which one would you recommend, and why?

I feel like as an artist you always think your newest song is your best, so I would say it depends on when you’re reading this! But I guess the song that put me on the map for a lot of people would be novocaine.

Have you got any shows coming up, particularly in Nottingham?

No shows at the moment. I just played a show in London in April, but as of right now no other plans, always down to play a show though!

I probably make close to 10 songs a week, with 85% of them only being heard by me

What’s next for you as an artist?

Honestly just a bunch of music, I feel like a lot of people make music with ulterior motives in mind, like blowing up, playing shows or just to be able to show their friends their work. But with me, making music is a genuine hobby, my favourite hobby. I probably make close to 10 songs a week, with 85% of them only being heard by me, so honestly, anything else that comes next is a bonus, but I’ll probably be here making music until something stops me (most likely WW3 at this rate!).

Check out sendflowrs’ latest single, tarnished, here:

Gemma Cockrell

Featured image courtesy of sendflowrs. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of @sendflowrs via @instagram.com. No changes were made to this image.

In-article videos 2 and 3 courtesy of sad chill via @youtube.com. No changes were made to these videos.

In-article image 4 courtesy of @sendflowrs via @spotify.com. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features, sport and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Music, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for updates on our latest articles, and follow our Spotify to find playlists made by our very own writers.