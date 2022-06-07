“Technically Flawless”- Live Review: Dot To Dot Festival

Alex Tearle

The Dot to Dot festival 2022 was a very well-organised live event that showcased the very best live music, with stellar shows from local bands, up-and-coming performers, and established acts alike. Alex Tearle reviews.

Before I review the individual acts I saw at this year’s Dot to Dot festival, it is important to first talk about how the festival was laid out. Dot to Dot festival is unique in this regard, taking place across Nottingham city centre instead of in a massive field, and using local venues for all the music acts. This allows the venues to showcase some smaller and local acts- a great chance for bands to make a bigger name for themselves.

Because of this, it is important festival-goers know where to go, who is playing and when, and that crowds have access to basic necessities like water. With festivals like Primavera Sound receiving flack for poor organisation, this isn’t nearly as simple as you might think. Dot to Dot, however, was impeccably organised, with all venues clearly signposted, and some fantastic promotional material, meaning I always knew where to go to see the acts I wanted to catch.

This being said, some of the acts were shockingly late. I understand what an organisational nightmare sorting the musical equipment must have been, but to have a 15-minute delay by the second act is completely unacceptable. As well as this, every act had a 30-minute gap after the end of each set, making Baby Queen’s appearance 45 minutes after her allotted start time highly irritating. This meant I wasn’t able to catch FEET, a real shame and something that should not have happened at a festival that clearly knew how to organise live music.

A testament to how great Nottingham’s live music venues are

Every act I saw was technically flawless though, with quick guitar swaps and excellent lighting- a testament to how great Nottingham’s live music venues are, and how slick Dot to Dot festival was.

CHAMPYUN CLOUDS

I tried to move around to see as much live music as possible, but found myself returning to the Black Cherry Lounge. This room, usually delegated for the Rock City queue, is an exceptional live music venue, with low ceilings and huge amps that made every band feel loud and visceral.

The stage being the same height as the crowd worked wonders for Champyun Clouds, who opened strong with great guitar riffs and drumming, interacting with the crowd, and seeming very at home. It was great to see a local band tear up the stage here, and the duo did so with serious prowess, a sign that Champyun Clouds will go far.

Though I didn’t catch the whole set, these guys had a fantastic sound, with some particularly funky bass riffs, and some great lyrics that the mounting crowd clearly enjoyed.