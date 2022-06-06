Marking Boycott Called Off

Grace Cloughton

Earlier in May, due to ongoing disputes between the University of Nottingham and the University and College Union (UCU), students were informed of further industrial action. The industrial action outlined included a marking and assessment boycott which threatened this year’s graduation. Last week, a deal was reached on the primary issues surrounding the strikes, including pensions, staff pay, and casualisation; meaning the boycott had been called off. Impact‘s Grace Cloughton reports on the agreement.

As a result, it has been confirmed that the examinations and assessments will continue to take place as planned and that marking will aim to be completed by the original University deadline of June 10th. However, students who have experienced deadline disturbances during the industrial action will be contacted accordingly after June 10th with information on delays.

The University’s statement further acknowledged the stress and anxiety caused

We are very pleased to confirm that U Nottingham UCU and management have agreed a deal to end the marking boycott locally, and save students from further disruption. Key elements of the deal include: pic.twitter.com/gBqFzc1sMv — University of Nottingham UCU branch (@UoNUCU) June 2, 2022

The University’s statement further acknowledged the stress and anxiety caused by the boycott.

It then appears that, thanks to the efforts of both parties, the 2022 graduation will take place. This is not, however, articulated in the statement issued by the University.

Representatives from the UCU have said that whilst the deal with the University is not perfect, it is “a huge step forward”. Attention will now be on how the agreement is implemented and whether cooperation between the University and the local UCU continues.

