The Sims 4 Werewolves: Furry Fun or a Wild Waste of Money?

With the release of a brand new game pack, The Sims 4 Werewolves, Alice Bennett discusses the potential of this new addition.

EA has recently released the trailer for the new The Sims 4 game pack, Werewolves, which has been met with both enthusiasm and scepticism. The pack will be released on 16th June, including a new life state with its own abilities and characteristics and a new world, Moonwood Mill. There appear to be plenty of different gameplay options, with Simmers able to choose whether to be an alpha or lone wolf, as well as which werewolf pack to join. Players can also visit new lots such as Howling Point and Lake Lunvik, and explore underground tunnels. Werewolves will seemingly work in a similar way to the vampires in The Sims 4, in which your sim unlocks new abilities the more they use their powers and gain skill points.

Unlike supernatural expansion packs in previous instalments of the game such as The Sims 3 Supernatural, The Sims 4 has released life states such as vampires and witches in separate game packs. However, some Simmers have argued, like Plumbella, that has enabled EA to implement these life stages into the game with more attention to detail.

However, with controversies such as releasing a My Pet Stuff Pack in addition to the Cats and Dogs expansion, EA has earned a reputation of being profit-driven by releasing features in multiple packs rather than one bigger expansion pack, meaning Simmers have to spend more money. Other supernatural states are also not yet available in The Sims 4, such as fairies and genies, that were featured in previous instalments.

The pack has also been met with enthusiasm and excitement at the release of the highly anticipated werewolf feature

Plumbella, along with other Simmers, has also pointed out the “uncanny valley” faces and aesthetic of the werewolves, comparing them to the film Cats (2019) and likening their appearance to furries. However, the pack has also been met with enthusiasm and excitement at the release of the highly anticipated werewolf feature, along with plenty of lore with Moonwood Mill’s “hidden history” and new Create-A-Sim and Build Mode items.

The Sims 4 Werewolves comes after the underwhelming release of the previous game pack, The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories, which was criticised upon its launch for its technical issues and glitches during wedding ceremonies, which Lilsimsie described as “frustrating”.

i CANNOT express how excited i am for the sims 4 werewolves pack

im going insane pic.twitter.com/b080lij4zB — INFINITE ????? (@BURIALWOLF) June 10, 2022

After a disappointing previous game pack release, Werewolves will hopefully surpass expectations and include fun content and gameplay, despite their odd appearance.

