Preview: Millie Manders and The Shutup @ Nottingham Old Cold Store on 17th June 2022

Millie Manders and The Shutup continue their Toot Sweet tour throughout June, which includes a date at Nottingham Old Cold Store on Friday 17th June 2022.

The dates follow the band’s recent UK tour support with Less Than Jake and coincides with the release of the band’s new single, a cover of the Little Mix song Sweet Melody, transformed into a blistering, 100mph ska-infused punk monster.

See full tour dates below:

JUNE

Tue 07 St Albans The Horn

Wed 08 Brighton Brunswick

Thu 09 Reading Face Bar

Sat 11 Salisbury Winchester Gate

Sun 12 Abbotsham Here For The Music Festival

Wed 15 Northwich Salty Dog

Thu 16 Stafford Redrum

Fri 17 Nottingham Old Cold Store

Sat 18 Leeds Key Club

Sun 19 Blackpool The Waterloo

Tickets are available here.

