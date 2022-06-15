The Ultimate Road Trip Playlist

Gemma Cockrell

Coming from a family who have driven down to Dorset from the East Midlands every summer since I was born, I am very accustomed to long car journeys by now and over the years, I have had plenty of time to perfect my road trip playlist. In no particular order, here are some of my favourite songs to listen to during those long, long journeys.

It’s impossible to feel glum while listening to this song

Forever Stuck In Our Youth – Set It Off

Any track from Set It Off’s album ‘Duality’ could have definitely made it to this list, but to avoid listing them all, I have limited it to just one. Forever Stuck In Our Youth gives the perfect holiday vibes, even referencing being on a ‘permanent vacation’ within the lyrics. It will successfully keep your spirits high and cure your boredom. The song is all about relishing in your youthful mindset and refusing to grow up, living life as if you are on a constant holiday. It’s impossible to feel glum while listening to this song, and it will only build your level of excitement until you finally arrive at your destination. If you’re a fan of this track, I highly recommend you check out the rest of the album too, as it is one of my favourite albums of all time.

transport yourself back to a time that feels like it was much simpler

Cold Water – Major Lazer, Justin Bieber and MØ

The 2016 summer nostalgia that Cold Water brings me is incomparable, and it has become a staple of my holiday playlist for this very reason. The song reminds me of my mid-teens, when life was much simpler and I didn’t have a worry in the world – the exact way that you want feel when you’re on holiday. Throw this on while you’re in the car, and transport yourself back to a time that feels like it was much simpler (even if it was only this way in retrospect – I’m sure we all thought we were very stressed when we were 16). In fact, any song that was released in summer 2016 has the same effect – it really was a brilliant summer for pop music. Some others that instantly come to mind are Perfect Strangers by Jonas Blue, Final Song by MØ, Don’t Let Me Down by The Chainsmokers, and False Alarm by Matoma and Becky Hill.

It’s all about enjoying and appreciating the journey of life

Life Is A Highway – Rascal Flatts

Have you ever watched the Pixar film, Cars? If you have, you will understand where I’m coming from with this one. This film was my childhood (and adulthood, I’ll be honest) favourite, and it plays while Lightning McQueen travels across America in the back of his Mack Truck, who is very creatively named Mack. This sets it up as the perfect song for a long journey on the road. It’s all about enjoying and appreciating the journey of life, and hopefully, it’ll make the long car journey a little bit more entertaining while you listen to it. Other songs from the Cars soundtrack, such as Real Gone by Sheryl Crow, as well as songs from the Cars 2 soundtrack, like You Might Think by Weezer and Collision of Worlds by Robbie Williams and Brad Paisley, are also good additions to any road trip playlist.

Featured image courtesy of Will Truettner on Unsplash.

