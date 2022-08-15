Premier League Transfer Round-Up – Part Two

Vinay Patel

In the second half of this transfer round-up mini-series, Vinay Patel has all the information on the summer activities (up to the first game-week) of last season’s bottom half of the table, as well as the trio of newly promoted teams.

Newcastle

The Magpies’ war chest grows ever stronger, and their newly found riches have once again come to their aid in the transfer market. Their incomings include Nick Pope for £10m from relegated Burnley, Matt Targett for £15m from Gerrard’s Villa, and the notable acquisition of once-Liverpool target Sven Botman from Lille for a hefty fee of £33m.

Dwight Gayle departs for Stoke, meanwhile Hayden, Hendrick and Clark all leave St. James’ Park for the season on loan.

Crystal Palace

Vieira’s most eye-catching deal has been the purchase of Cheick Doucouré from Ligue 1 side Lens for nearly £20m. They have also brought in Chris Richards of Bayern Munich for around £10m, as well as highly rated ex-West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a free transfer.

Despite splitting fan opinion, many Eagles supporters were sad to see Christian Benteke depart for the MLS for a small fee. Cheikhou Kouyaté has been released.

Brentford

The Bees have made a quartet of important signings to aid their second season in the top-flight. Keane Lewis-Hull (£16m), Aaron Hickey (£14m), and Mikkel Damsgaard (£12.5m) all arrive in west London from Hull City, Bologna, and Sampadoria respectively. Furthermore, Ben Mee has signed from Burnley on a free transfer to bolster the backline.

No major outgoings.

Aston Villa

After an explosive winter window in January, Villa have been active again in the market. Philippe Coutinho’s loan has been converted to a permanent deal for £17m, and Steven Gerrard has acquired Boubacar Kamara from Marseille for free. Diego Carlos, a highly rated centre half, has also touched down in Birmingham for £26m.

Talented youngster Chukwuemeka has left for Chelsea, and Targett has completed his move to Tyneside.

Southampton

The Saints have been quietly going about their business this summer. Both centre back Bella-Kotchap from VfL Bochum and forward Sékou Mara from Bordeaux have signed for fees in the region of £10m. A duo of Manchester City youngsters have also arrived in goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and midfielder Roméo Lavia.

Backup keeper Fraser Forster departs for Spurs, and Shane Long’s stint on the south coast has ended as he moves back to Reading.

Everton

Their sole major move at the time of writing has been to pick up Tarkowski from Burnley on a free

After an alarming campaign in 21/22, Everton would have been looking to do more than they have done thus far. Losing Richarlison to Spurs for a large sum of £60m has given them money to reinvest, but their sole major move at the time of writing has been to pick up Tarkowski from Burnley on a free.

Leeds

Jesse Marsch’s first transfer window has been an active one. Brenden Aaronson and Ramsus Kristensen have both traded Salzburg for Leeds, in moves worth £24.7m and £10m respectively. The Elland Road side once again dipped their transfer toes in central Europe to acquire Marc Roca for £10m from Bayern Munich and Tyler Adams for £2om from Leipzig. One more arrival is Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord for £21m, though he suffered a hamstring injury in pre-season.

Unfortunately, these incomings have been offset by some major departures. Raphinha is Barcelona-bound for a huge £60m, and England international Kalvin Phillips has headed to Manchester City for £45m.

Fulham

Hoping to finally stay in the Premier League, the Cottagers have bolstered the backline with the purchases of Leno, Duffy (loan), Mbabu, and Diop. Portuguese player Palhinha from Sporting arrives for just under £20m, and Pereira has departed Manchester United for London for just shy of £10m.

Seri, a major signing ahead of their previous ill-fated Premier League campaign, has left on a free to Hull City.

Bournemouth

The Cherries have signed Marcos Senesi (£12.5m), Marcus Tavernir (£10.5m), Joe Rothwell (free), Ryan Fredericks (free), and Neto (free), from Feyenoord, Middlesborough, Blackburn, West Ham, and Barcelona respectively. No major outgoings.

Nottingham Forest

The biggest name, perhaps, is Jesse Lingard, who joins Forest on a free, though with sizeable wages

Forest have been extremely busy in the summer window, having lost numerous crucial cogs in their promotion charge such as Spence, Davis, and shoot-out hero Samba. The Nottingham side have racked up almost £75m in transfer fees.

A club record fee of £17.5m was splashed on Taiwo Awoniyi from the Bundesliga’s Union Berlin. Dean Henderson replaces Samba in net on loan from Manchester United. Centre-back Moussa Niakhate (Mainz 05) also arrives from the Bundesliga for a fee starting at £8.5m, as does Omar Richards (Bayern Munich), though his hairline fracture in preseason will see him miss several weeks. Neco Williams trades Liverpool for Nottingham in a move worth around £16m, and Huddersfield duo Lewis O’Brien and Harry Troffolo arrive in a package reported to be worth £10m. The biggest name, perhaps, is Jesse Lingard, who joins Forest on a free, though with sizeable wages.

As the Premier League roars in to life, we wait to see which of these transfers can fire their new teams to a strong finish, or which will falter and leave their teams in a relegation scrap.

