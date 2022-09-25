Introducing Impact: Sport

As part of Welcome Week 2022, Impact would like to introduce our magazine to newcomers. This series will introduce our 8 main sections giving you an idea of what we do, who we are and how to get involved!

Impact is the University of Nottingham’s official student magazine. We are published by the UoN’s Students’ Union and have been in operation since 1939. Run entirely by volunteers, we publish a free 60-page full colour magazine five times every academic year, as well as this website. Impact’s online magazine runs 24/7, publishing articles from students across a wide range of topics. Our 8 main sections are News, Features, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Reviews, Sport, Podcasts, and Investigations, a new section added this past year.

Sport

Impact Sport is one of the most dynamic magazine sections and the home for all sporting action. From international events to the highs and lows of the University’s sports teams, if you want to read or write about sport, then this is the place to go.

We’re very flexible when it comes to articles – if you have a passion to write about anything related to sports, we will almost certainly encourage it. Some of our best articles have tackled a wide variety of topics. Orla Newstead’s reflection on Euro 2022 was a fantastic piece which analysed the success of England’s Women’s Euros triumph both on and off the pitch. Last year’s Head of Sport Matthew Cotter demonstrated the amazing opportunities to attend live action as he reported on the 2022 Ice Hockey Varsity clash from a packed Motorpoint Arena. On a different end of the spectrum, Daniel Evans turned focus to global political issues in sport, commenting on the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon.

The scope for articles is virtually endless

In our regular meetings in the Impact office, we’ll discuss the endless action in the sporting world and generate article ideas which will be shared on our Facebook group for writers to claim. The scope for articles is virtually endless, and original ideas are welcomed!

If you want to join the sports section and be involved in all of this action, be sure to join our Facebook group for regular updates. Our Instagram and Twitter pages will also be revived this year so be sure to check them out for other content such as live coverage or to drop us a message. The team this year comprises Rhys as Head of Sport, and Rosie as our Sports Editor. We’ll be responsible for editing articles, generating ideas, and looking out for exciting opportunities. Both of us will be happy to answer any questions, so feel free to get in touch with us!

We have several really exciting opportunities coming up

Hopefully this will be a big year for the sports section, and we have several really exciting opportunities coming up, including the chance to attend Notts County matches in the National League with a press pass.

Being a student magazine, naturally there is an emphasis on University sports. A major event on our calendar is the Varsity Series versus Trent in Spring, where we’ll be looking to spread our writers across the events to cover as much of the series as possible.

We look forward to seeing our team grow and give lots of people the chance to write interesting articles about their passions!

Rhys & Rosie

Featured Image courtesy of Tylah Mofford. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes have been made to this image.

