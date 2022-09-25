Introducing Impact: Entertainment

As part of Welcome Week 2022, Impact would like to introduce our magazine to newcomers. This series will introduce our 8 main sections giving you an idea of what we do, who we are and how to get involved!

Impact is the University of Nottingham’s official student magazine. We are published by the UoN’s Students’ Union and have been in operation since 1939. Run entirely by volunteers, we publish a free 60-page full colour magazine five times every academic year, as well as this website. Impact’s online magazine runs 24/7, publishing articles from students across a wide range of topics. Our 8 main sections are News, Features, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Reviews, Sport, Podcasts, and Investigations, a new section added this past year.

Entertainment

Dear freshers and newcomers, we’re the Entertainment section, a.k.a the best section of Impact Magazine (if I do say so myself). In short, we’re the section you go to when you want to be entertained and entertain others. Our section consists of four subsections: Arts, Film & TV, Gaming and Music. Because what else do you need in life? Let me handover to our wonderful section editors, who will deep dive into each of the four subsections and encourage you to become a regular Entertainment writer.

Arts

Allow this to be your not-so-formal introduction to the Arts sub section, where we write all things literary, creative and theatrical! If you have opinions about a piece of literature, have curated your own top-5 list of plays or musicals, or adore an exhibition you saw last weekend, Arts is the space to express yourself! And of course, you can share your own original masterpieces, so be sure to look out for our monthly Creative Showcases (where we give writers a theme and publish the subsequent poems, short stories and prose on Impact’s website). I can’t wait to hear from you all, and I hope that a few of you will be Tolkien to me in the next couple of weeks!

Thinking of writing for the Arts subsection? Take a look at some of our exemplary articles for guidance and inspiration:

Film & TV

Welcome to the Film & TV subsection, where we discuss everything on our screens. From more thought-provoking pieces to light-hearted trope investigations, we have something for everyone! With a goal to create more diverse articles, Film & TV wants to branch out further into programmes and films that may not be necessarily known to our readers. So whether you’re looking to write about the next biggest blockbuster or a niche film festival, we can’t wait to hear your thoughts!

Thinking of writing for the Film & TV subsection? Take a look at some of our exemplary articles for guidance and inspiration:

Gaming

Whether you’re an avid gamer, enjoy gaming as a casual hobby or just want to rant about EA, the gaming section is open to all! People of all interests are welcome to write about any topic about all types of games on all platforms, including board games and LARP. If you have strong opinions about the industry and want to write a comment piece or want to share some recommendations, this is the section for you!

Thinking of writing for the Gaming subsection? Take a look at some of our exemplary articles for guidance and inspiration:

Music

The music subsection is the place for all music lovers. We cover a diverse range of genres and topics, so there is something for everyone to write about! Within the subsection, there are four main article types: interviews, features, music news and our popular music essentials article. Our Music Essentials articles involve the writer picking 10 songs from a specific genre/era they would recommend to a new listener. Overall, the subsection is current, fun and vibrant, making it a very exciting one to write for! In the past, our writers have had the opportunity to interview the Wombats, Scouting for Girls, and Beabadoobee (just to name a few!). If you’re always making new Spotify playlists and love to keep up to date with the music scene, this is the subsection for you!

Thinking of writing for the Music subsection? Take a look at some of our exemplary articles for guidance and inspiration:

Convinced to write for Entertainment? The Entertainment team this year are always happy to help with any queries you may have about writing for the section. You can find our contact information on the Impact Entertainment Contributors 22/23 Page. This year, our team comprises of Daria (Head of Entertainment), Amelia (Arts Editor), Orla (Film & TV Editor), Alice (Gaming Editor) and Emily (Music Editor). We will be hosting weekly meetings in the Impact office to discuss article ideas, so any contributor (new or old) is welcome to come along for a fun discussion. Following each meeting, we will post article ideas to the Entertainment Facebook page, where you can claim an article you want to write by commenting on the post.

Alternatively, you are always welcome to message any of the team on Facebook with your own article idea which we will be happy to hear.

We can’t wait to welcome lots of new faces and ideas to Entertainment and are excited to read all the great articles this year.

Daria, Amelia, Orla, Alice and Emily

