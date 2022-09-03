The Best Video Games to Play Before Term Starts

Daria Paterek

The sun is out, the fan is blasting on full power, and it seems like you’ve got unlimited free time. Is there a better way to spend these days than hiding in your room with a great video game? Daria lists the best video games to delve into before term starts!

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Despite being released over ten years ago, Skyrim has not decreased in popularity. While many gamers are fully aware of Skyrim, not many would consider themselves avid players. This is because Skyrim is a very time-consuming game taking about 34 hours to beat the main quests and over 200 to complete fully.

Yet it’s the perfect game to delve into during summer and immerse yourself into the Elder Scrolls universe. In my opinion, Skyrim has one of the richest open worlds in gaming, and its endless quests will keep you entertained for hours.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

With the Uncharted movie coming out this year, there’s no better time than now to discover the Uncharted universe. Although it is one of the newest additions to the franchise, it is one of the better Uncharted games and a great one for newcomers.

Now is the best time to fall in love with the world of Uncharted

In Uncharted 4, you follow Nathan Drake, a former treasure hunter who is forced out of retirement by his brother. Full of puzzles, platforming, melee, and combat, the game’s story and experience are amazing. Arguably one of the best PlayStation exclusives, now is the best time to fall in love with the world of Uncharted. And if you can’t get enough of Uncharted, follow Nadine Ross, the antagonist, in Uncharted: Lost Legacy.

Super Mario Sunshine

If you want a game that screams summer, Super Mario Sunshine is the one! Super Mario Sunshine is a platform game that takes place on a tropical island. Full of colour, the game is not only visually appealing but also extremely fun to play. Essentially, you can’t go wrong with a Mario game.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

If you’re looking for a game to spice up your summer, this is it!

Is there a better way to spend time than by arguing with your friends and family? A combination of Overcooked and Overcooked 2 (and a few other bits and pieces of content), Overcooked is a cooperative game where you and your teammate(s) serve customers amid chaotic circumstances. If you’re looking for a game to spice up your summer, this is it!

Nintendo Switch Sports

Why go outside when Nintendo Switch Sports gives you the option to enjoy sports inside? If you grew up playing Wii Sports, now is the perfect time to relive your childhood. Take full advantage of the Joy-Con controllers and get your body moving by playing online or in a private session with friends and family.

