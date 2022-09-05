Nottingham City Transport Bus Fairs Increase

Poppy Read-Pitt

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) have increased their bus fares in response to what they called “significantly increased operating costs.” The company cite the specific reasons for the increase as: “fuel and staffing costs are much higher than at the start of the year, with diesel costing us up to 50% more and our gas price almost double.” Impact’s Poppy Read-Pitt reports.

NCT further stated that, “Our driver pay rates have also increased by 8.5-9.5% this year, in response to the national shortage of bus drivers, with higher rates of pay introduced to recruit new drivers and minimise cancellations that are affecting the industry.”

The most notable change for our readers will be to that of the ‘student single’ bus ticket

The price increase came into effect on the 28th of August and the most notable change for our readers will be to that of the ‘student single’ bus ticket, which has gone up 20p as a result of these changes- from £1.80 to the new price of £2. NCT run the orange line buses (the 36, 35 and 34) that so many students use to get to and from campus on a daily basis.

NCT note that their average price increase is only 6%, which is lower than the current rate of inflation of 10.1%. They also stress that “NCT continues to absorb much of the higher costs being faced.”

Speaking to the Nottingham Post, Amy Jones, 24, said: “It’s just another thing to pay more into. It’s been so expensive these past few months. I love NCT buses. I use them all the time they’re always on time and they run frequently. It’s just that, OK, it’s gone up now, but when will be the next time?”

NCT buses remain cheaper than the other bus company operating in Nottingham

David Astill, the managing direction of NCT, made the following statement: “We appreciate these are difficult times for all and our business is contending with cost increases too. We have absorbed as much of the increase in staffing and fuel costs as we can and as a result, the increase on our main fares is well below the current rate of inflation. We are confident our fares continue to offer value for money with many discounted fare options for the regular traveller.”

The tram system here in Nottingham remains a similarly more affordable option

Despite this recent price increase, NCT buses still remain cheaper than the other bus company operating in Nottingham, Trentbarton. At NCT, an all-day student ticket now costs £3.70 while at Trentbarton not only do they not offer as many student pricing options, but their equivalent of an all-day student ticket (called a student Mango) caps at £5.60.

The tram system here in Nottingham remains a similarly more affordable option, with an all-day student ticket costing the same as at NCT- £3.70.

For more information about the increase in fares visit NCT’s official website here.

Poppy Read-Pitt

Featured image courtesy of Steve Harvey via Unsplash. Image licence found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook Page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.