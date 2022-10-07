“A Stupendously Fun Movie”- Film Review: See How They Run

Will Stead

On 9th September 2022, a modern-day Agatha Christie swept onto our cinema screens. It has been well-received by the public, and is a film full of energy and mystery. One of our reviewers, Will Stead, screened the film. Here are his thoughts.

See How They Run is a delight. Plain and simple. The new whodunnit from Tom George is a sharp and witty ride from start to finish. The film takes place in 1953, and the 100th performance of the hit play The Mousetrap has just been breached by a West End theatre company who are also, ironically, suspects in the surprise murder of obnoxious film director Leo Kopernick (Adrien Brody). Our heroes are Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan), who must crack the case before another murder has been committed. For those who have seen the play The Mousetrap, the similarities don’t just end there…

I’ll refrain from delving too much deeper into the plot, as the twists and turns take the viewer by surprise! This was certainly true of the group of four old women who sat behind me at the screening, as they audibly gasped as each development was revealed. On that note, the script is meticulously sharp; a more clichéd reviewer would say you cut your hand on it, but I’ll avoid such platitudes! The screenplay is overflowing with wordplay, meta-commentary, and thick foreshadowing; every thread created has a satisfying payoff by the end.

The right level of silliness

The effect of the script is heightened by every performance in the picture; it’s apparent everyone is taking their roles to the right level of silliness, without ruining the gripping tale. Saoirse Ronan’s performance is so indulging, one could argue she steals the show. Sam Rockwell similarly has mastered his comedic timing, and his slapstick excels too; perhaps his accent could do with a little more work, as at times his pronunciation is a mixture of cockney, Queen’s English, and northern!

It’s evident George hasn’t found his unique style behind the camera yet

Tom Georges’ directing should also be praised. From watching his first stint at a feature film, it is very apparent who his cinematic influences are: Wes Anderson, Edgar Wright, and Tarantino to name a few. The scenes and shots which show this inspiration never come across as homages, more like copying, and it’s evident George hasn’t found his unique style behind the camera yet. Regardless, he copies flawlessly- for a first timer, its incredibly impressive how he recreates other director’s styles.

Overall, See How They Run is a stupendously fun movie to watch, and while it may not break new ground on the technical side, it does offer a fun hour and 38 mins that an entire family could enjoy.

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of @seehowtheyrunmovie via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

