UON Conquer First Half Jitters To Finish Convincing Winners On Their Super Rugby Debut

Alex Ismail

Arriving at Highfields for the opening game of the BUCS Super Rugby season on a cold but sunny afternoon, there was a quiet sense of anticipation and excitement from the sizeable crowd. After promotion in their last campaign, the Green and Gold, led by captain James Cherry, were looking to make a statement against Super Rugby veterans Leeds Beckett. Alex Ismail caught all the action.

Ahead of the match, the home side warmed up in T-shirts advertising Rugby Minds, a campaign started last year that aims to better the welfare and culture of all rugby teams at the University of Nottingham. You can read more about their important work here, or check out their conversation about the LGBTQ+ community.

The atmosphere continued to grow, reaching a peak as the rugby club members themselves arrived in huge numbers and took their place in the grandstand. Due to their proximity of the stands to the pitch, and despite an impressive showing from the Beckett faithful, it appeared that the raucous home support was going to play a part.

In the early stages, nerves seemed to get the best of Nottingham. Their opening kick-off failed to go the required ten metres, and the following five minutes saw two penalties, a tipped lineout, and an unforced error. This combination of errors meant the away side found themselves at the home side’s five-metre line and took advantage of the situation with a powerful rolling maul and a fantastic conversion that put them 7-0 up.

This time, the Nottingham defence displayed resilience to stand firm at their try line

Mistakes continued to hamper Notts after the restart, and even with an interception and a lineout deep into Leeds Beckett territory, penalties and handling errors ensured they were under the cosh again. This time, the Nottingham defence displayed resilience to stand firm at their try line and restrict the visitors to just three points.

Despite being ten points down, this impressive defensive effort felt like a turning point. UON came out with renewed vigour and after a linebreak by the captain and a blocked Leeds Beckett clearance kick, fly-half Max Brown was able to dummy and run the ball in under the posts to narrow the deficit to just three points.

Despite the early mistakes, the Green and Gold went into half-time 14-10 up

The game was opening up as the half went on and the hosts’ kicking game was starting to demonstrate its effectiveness. Late in the half Brown made an excellent 50:22 to put them in a scoring position, and none of the earlier nerves were shown as their driving maul rumbled over from close range. Despite the early mistakes, the Green and Gold went into half-time 14-10 up.

Nottingham started the second half on the front foot, and, after a strong passage of play, a beautiful line from the blindside winger hit a gap in the heart of the defence to put them 19:10 up. Beckett quickly responded with a moment of genius as their replacement scrum-half dinked the ball into the corner and connected with an onrushing winger, narrowing the score to 19:15.

In defence, they barely gave the visitors an inch and continued to produce big hits. In attack, it finally seemed to click

In spite of being pegged back, Nottingham turned up the heat. In defence, they barely gave the visitors an inch and continued to produce big hits. In attack, it finally seemed to click. Another rolling maul caused a penalty try, and a clever grubber (low kick) was well-collected to put the Super Rugby debutants up 31-15 with time running out. Despite attempts to pull the game back, Beckett were continually rebuffed by a dominant Nottingham defence who drove them back almost 50 metres before forcing a turnover in the final minutes.

The final whistle brought an end to a comprehensive second-half performance and signalled the start of jubilant celebrations from the home team and the hundreds who came down to support them.

Vice-captain Cameron Furley told Impact that the game as “tough” and one in which they had to “dig deep to get the win”, also emphasising that “it’s important to get wins in early, especially at home”. Both Furley and coach Paul Westgate were quick to show their appreciation towards the Green and Gold support against a team the Head Coach described as “very streetwise”.

Whilst Westgate describes his team as “the new kids on the block”, this Nottingham team is not to be underestimated. Tough in defence and lethal in attack they’re certainly going to ruffle some feathers this season. The UON Rugby Union side aren’t just here to compete – they’re here to win.

Alex Ismail

Featured image used courtesy of Ritchie Sumpter. Permission to use given to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @unruc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of Ritchie Sumpter. Permission to use given to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of @unruc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @ImpactSport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.