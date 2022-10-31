Black-Owned Businesses to Support During Black History Month and All Year Round

Evie Seal

To celebrate Black History Month this October, a great way to show your support to the community is to support black owned businesses. From small businesses to global brands, Evie Seal discusses some of her favourite black owned fashion and beauty brands to support during Black History Month and all year round.

Oui the people

Oui the people was founded in 2011 by Karen Young. Her founding belief was that the language surrounding shaving needed a change. She found that it all boiled down to the same message ‘you’re not loveable’ if you don’t…

Oui the people now sells everything from shaving essentials to body-care. Oui emphasises the importance of inclusive language and believes that rather than pursuing flawlessness, they aim to build efficacious products.

Their best sellers include items such as resurfacing body serum, hydrating body gloss and razors.

Buzzoms

Buzzoms was founded by Marshay Clarke. While growing up, she struggled to find clothing that fit her correctly and her breasts always felt out of place in the bras she was wearing.

The brand was created based on a sizing model which was based on real women’s bodies. Their clothing is designed to ‘ditch the bra’ and support women’s bodies in the right way so they don’t need that extra, uncomfortable support.

Buzzoms brands themselves as ‘fit focus, thoughtful designs and high quality.’

Christopher John Rogers

Christopher John Rogers (CJR) is a fashion house easily recognisable for their use of bright colours and bold patterns. Rogers views the role of fashion as ‘self-expression and creating a world where you can be whoever you want to be.’

Their resort 2023 collection was Roger’s first in-person show in over two years. Vogue Runway credited it as a ‘joy, pleasure and exuberance’.

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat Mcgrath Labs was founded in 2006, following an already incredibly successful career working for brands like Gucci and Dolce&Gabanna, to just name a few. Pat Mcgrath was proclaimed ‘the most influential makeup artist in the world’ by Anna Wintour. In 2014, she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. Some of Mcgrath’s best sellers include her gloss, sublime perfection foundation and mothership totale eyeshadow palettes.

Telfar

Telfar Clemens is a Liberian-born designer from Queens, New York. The brand was founded in 2005 and made famous initially by the ‘Telfar shopping bag’, also nicknamed the ‘Bushwick Burkin.’ The Telfar shopping bag comes in a range of three sizes in practically every colour you can think of with, the iconic Telfar logo on the front making it a staple for many. Although infamous for their bags, Telfar also sells limited fashion items such as hats, shoes and durags.

Essentials by Temi

Temi Shobowale began to formulate skincare products with organic plant-based ingredients to create Essential by Temi in 2019. The skin essentials brand was created with luxury, sustainability ad wellness in mind. Temi’s collaboration between beauty and philanthropy encouragers her consumers to connect with their higher selves and their community. The brand’s emphasis on self-care, encourages the importance of nourishing and looking after your skin.

Feben

Feben is a designer based in London who just recently graduated from Central Saint Martins. ‘Drawing on the nomadism of her own background, she takes a surrealistic approach to exploring the visual codes of Black life from all corners of the globe.’ Her work centres around feelings of displacement and a sense of being other-worldly.

Uoma Beauty

Uoma was founded by Nigerian born, LA and London based beauty executive Sharon Chuter. The brand claims to ‘exist to re-write the rules of inclusivity and diversity to create a world of beauty that truly is for all of us.’ Uoma sells a wide range beauty products and even offers bundles.

Featured image courtesy of Autumn Goodman via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of @ouithepeople via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of @buzzoms via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 3 courtesy of @christopherjohnrogers via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 4 courtesy of @patmcgrathlabs_contact via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 5 courtesy of @telfarglobal via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 6 courtesy of @essentialsbytemi via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 7 courtesy of @feben.x via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 7 courtesy of @uomabeauty via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

