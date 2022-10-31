“Taylor Reaches New Levels Of Emotional Transparency”- Album Review: Midnights By Taylor Swift

Darcy Kelly

On 21st October, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, mysteriously titled ‘Midnights’. The album has received a great deal of praise and popularity. Darcy Kelly discusses the latest release.

Once again, Taylor Swift has reminded the music industry why she is the Queen of Pop with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’. Telling the stories of ‘13 sleepless nights scattered throughout her life,’ Taylor takes Swifties on a journey through her late-night fixating on love, revenge, and self-loathing.

The soft love songs of the album, Lavender Haze, Snow on the Beach, and Sweet Nothing, successfully juxtapose the darker songs, where Taylor explores the dichotomy between being sensitive and calculated with Anti-Hero, Vigilante S**t, and Mastermind.

‘Midnights’ takes the form of a cohesive album, where Taylor reaches new levels of emotional transparency with the world. She gives fans a glimpse into her current peaceful relationship with Joe Alwyn, as well as letting them explore her past, where she had to give her “blood sweat and tears” to survive extreme fame.

It does hit the spot for listeners who prefer the singer’s earlier pop albums

Whilst ‘Midnights’ is not as emotionally moving and lyrically rich as the singer’s recent folk albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, it does hit the spot for listeners who prefer the singer’s earlier pop albums, such as ‘Speak Now’, ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’.

Essentially, it is an album for confidently striding down the street to a bop, and not for crying your heart out.

Darcy Kelly

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of @taylorswift via @instagram.com. No changes was made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.