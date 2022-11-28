A Rundown of UoN’s Movember Campaign

Poppy Read-Pitt

Every November, UoN gets involved with the Movember campaign. The aim of the campaign is to get men talking about their health, specifically their mental health as well as prostate and testicular cancer. Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK, while testicular cancer is the most common type of cancer found in young men. As for men’s mental health, the suicide rate for men is upsettingly high. 3 out of 4 suicides are men, and globally a man dies of suicide every minute. Impact‘s Poppy Read-Pitt reports on this vital campaign.



One of the biggest barriers in tackling the issue of men’s mental health is getting men talking about these issues. Patriarchy enforces rigid and harmful notions about masculinity and how to exist and act as a man, including being ‘tough’ or ‘macho’ and not allowing yourself to be vulnerable by talking about your emotions if you’re struggling.

One way this is being addressed at UoN is with the ‘Look After Your Mate’ student workshop, which is being run by Sean Nolan, UoNSU’s sports officer. On the 22nd and 29th of November from 6pm-8pm, you can go along and get practical tips on how to support a friend, how to start a conversation and signpost whilst looking after your own wellbeing.

As well as running workshops, other events in aid of Movember are happening this month. On Monday the 21st there’s ‘Movember Mayhem’ at Pryzm, where they’re swapping out the usual Quids In for a night in aid of Movember. When bought through UoN Movember’s Instagram bio proceeds from the tickets go to the campaign. On the 28th UoN Movember are doing a collab with clubbed! events to host a ‘Mo & Move Après’ party. They advertise garage, house and disco music at the newly refurbished rooftop venue, with all profits being donated to Movember.

The target for this year’s campaign is £150,000 and at the time of writing they’re currently at £56,000. The team that’s raised the most so far is UoN’s men’s Hockey Club, who at the time of writing have collectively raised £15,700. Behind them is our men’s Rugby Union team who are currently on £8,600.

Featured image courtesy of Thomas Acra via Instagram. Permission for use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

