Arts

Halloween Creative Showcase – Halloween Haiku

0 November 2, 2022 22:36 by
Bethan Beddow

For the Creative Showcase, Bethan shares with us the haikus she wrote for the spooky time of the year.

ink shadows leak 

into whispering graveyards 

the autumn moon bleeds 

 

beaming red pumpkins 

carved with a keen killer’s knife 

on halloween night 

 

all hallow’s eve lights 

twinkle merrily 

a vampire gnaws flesh 

 

end of october 

spirits weep and sigh 

moonlit hands clasped  

 

above the blood moon 

blushing wings glimmer bright 

spreading seeds of light 

 

twilight stars shimmer 

faeries skip around mushrooms 

a circular trap  

Bethan Beddow

Featured image courtesy of Clint Patterson via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image. 

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Entertainment, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor.

Tags
Categories
ArtsEntertainment

by Sophie Robinson - Nov 2, 2022

Leave a Reply

RELATED BY