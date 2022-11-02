Halloween Creative Showcase – Halloween Haiku

Bethan Beddow
For the Creative Showcase, Bethan shares with us the haikus she wrote for the spooky time of the year.
ink shadows leak
into whispering graveyards
the autumn moon bleeds
beaming red pumpkins
carved with a keen killer’s knife
on halloween night
all hallow’s eve lights
twinkle merrily
a vampire gnaws flesh
end of october
spirits weep and sigh
moonlit hands clasped
above the blood moon
blushing wings glimmer bright
spreading seeds of light
twilight stars shimmer
faeries skip around mushrooms
a circular trap
Bethan Beddow
Featured image courtesy of Clint Patterson via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.
