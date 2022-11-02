Halloween Creative Showcase – Halloween Haiku

Bethan Beddow

For the Creative Showcase, Bethan shares with us the haikus she wrote for the spooky time of the year.

ink shadows leak

into whispering graveyards

the autumn moon bleeds

beaming red pumpkins

carved with a keen killer’s knife

on halloween night

all hallow’s eve lights

twinkle merrily

a vampire gnaws flesh

end of october

spirits weep and sigh

moonlit hands clasped

above the blood moon

blushing wings glimmer bright

spreading seeds of light

twilight stars shimmer

faeries skip around mushrooms

a circular trap

Featured image courtesy of Clint Patterson via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

