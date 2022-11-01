Top 10 Most Iconic Celebrity Halloween Outfits

Alyana Beg

Halloween is the perfect time of year to get creative with costumes. While us normal people may resort to a cheap and simple cat, Playboy bunny or devil, celebrities have the money and resources to go all out. Whether it’s dressing as other celebrities or elevating a basic idea, there have been some truly iconic costumes over the years. Alyana Beg breaks down her ten favourite celebrity Halloween outfits.

Hailey Bieber (2021)

In 2021, Hailey Bieber paid homage to Britney Spears by recreating not just one, but four different iconic Britney looks. Bieber styled looks from three music videos. There was the school-girl outfit from Baby One More Time, the red latex bodysuit from Oops!…I Did It Again, and the underwear over the jeans look from I’m A Slave 4 U. Finally, she sported a cute lingerie and pyjamas set while holding corded landline – a recreation of the Rolling Stones cover.

Harry Styles (2021)

For Harry Styles, Halloween came while on tour. He took full advantage of this by making his New York concert a Halloween themed event named ‘Harryween’. Harry wowed his fans as Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz. He took a little dog in a basket on stage with him and, of course, sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Saweetie (2020)

In 2020, rapper Saweetie recreated the iconic Destiny’s Child album cover for Bootylicious. Saweetie nailed all three looks, perfectly channelling Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michele Williams.

Cardi B (2019)

Cardi B stunned as the comic book favourite, Poison Ivy. She donned skin-tight green thigh-high boots, a leaf inspired bralette and matching green elbow gloves. The star of the show was undeniably the red wig which draped across the floor.

Kendall Jenner (2019)

In 2019, Kendall Jenner hosted a Halloween themed birthday party where she dressed as a forest fairy. She impressed her guests with a jaw-dropping gold feathered mini dress, gold elf ears and gold wings. Jenner exemplified taking a basic Halloween costume and turning it into a showstopper.

In 2019 Kendall Jenner hosted a Halloween party as a glittering fairy: https://t.co/PfoBR92S7A pic.twitter.com/25mbvXvkJi — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) October 27, 2021

Kylie Jenner (2018)

Seeing as the Barbie movie set to be released next year, an honourable mention has to go to Kylie Jenner’s Barbie doll look. She donned a pink bathing suit, pink shoes, pink makeup, and a blonde wig. For her Instagram post, Kylie even posed inside a Barbie doll box. She then took her look a step further by posting in a second outfit, wearing a multi coloured dress while sitting in a hot-pink Barbie inspired Ferrari.

Kourtney Kardashian (2018)

Yet another Kardashian sister- Kourtney channelled Ariana Grande from her No Tears Left To Cry music video. She rocked the iconic ponytail, pink baby doll dress and thigh high boots. This costume got Grande’s seal of approval as well, as the pop-star commented a chain of hearts on Kourtney’s Instagram post.

Katy Perry (2016)

Katy Perry made a statement when she dressed as Hilary Clinton in 2016. Clinton was one of the candidates for the presidential elections in the United States which took place just eight days later. Perry committed to the look with a bunch of prosthetics and a short blonde wig.

Heidi Klum (2015)

Over the years Klum, the queen of the spooky season, has worn some show-stopping Halloween costumes. Her 2015 look as Jessica Rabbit from the cartoon Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a stand-out success. She looked almost identical to the character with her red wig, red dress, and purple elbow gloves.

(2 of 2)Countdown to Halloween: 3 days! Of course Jessica Rabbit performed when she arrived to #HeidiHalloween in 2015 ?? So much fun dressing as an iconic character ?? Thx Ian Love for helping me record the song! That was so much fun! #HeidiHalloween2018 #HeidiKlumHalloween pic.twitter.com/uyMg9IsU9h — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) October 28, 2018

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber (2013)

This couple went as Guns N’ Roses members for Halloween. Crawford styled Slash rocked a black curly wig, a top-hat, tattoo sleeve and a guitar. Gerber wore Axl Rose’s iconic red bandana and long blonde wig.

