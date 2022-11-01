We Have Yet Another Prime Minister: Can Rishi Sunak Succeed?

Hannah Walton-Hughes

After weeks of economic turbulence as a result of the disastrous mini-budget announced by then Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, Liz Truss resigned as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday 20th October. In a rapid leadership contest, lasting less than a week, Rishi Sunak received the MP backing to take up the role. Impact’s Hannah Walton-Hughes reports on our new Prime Minister, what we can expect from him, and how the public sees him.

Only a month and a half ago, I wrote a comment piece discussing our new Conservative Prime Minister, Liz Truss. It was an article full of praise, hope and endorsement. No one could have predicted how quickly her premiership was going to fall apart. I believed in the majority of the policies that Truss had promised over the summer and had high hopes for her leadership of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom. It saddens me that it all ended so swiftly and catastrophically. But we are where we are.

And we now have a new Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss’ rival during the summer leadership election.

Firstly, and most importantly, I want to say how fantastic it is that we now have our first British Asian Prime Minister. Diversity and inclusion are so important in politics and society, and, in the words of Sir Keir Starmer, it sends the important message that “Britain is a place where people of all races and all beliefs can fulfill their dreams.”

There has been much controversy around whether Rishi Sunak’s immense wealth means that he is out of touch with the needs of the general public. Sunak is believed to be the richest MP, and his and his wife’s wealth combined comes to the grand total of £730 million; they are 222nd wealthiest people in the U.K. And however much I have tried not to take his wealth into account in terms of my opinion of him, I do find it hard. How can somebody with that much cash in the bank understand the struggles of a social worker earning less than £30,000 a year?

I would like to touch on some of the policies promised by Rishi Sunak, both over the summer and more recently. He was always the candidate in favour of higher taxes, at least until the government gets on top of soaring inflation. And let’s be honest, he has been proven right.

So-called “Trussonomics” was torn apart and essentially abandoned by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt only a couple of weeks ago. The proposed rise in corporation tax (initially reversed by Liz Truss) is going ahead, tax cuts for the wealthiest are no longer on the cards, and the reduction of income tax has been eliminated. The only policies remaining are the reversal in the national insurance rise, the cut in stamp duty, and the removal of the cap on bankers’ bonuses.

It has become abundantly clear that, whilst some of Truss’ economic policies may have been wonderful in an ideal, economically stable world, reality bites and the traditional Conservative ideology of a low-tax, high growth economy, is simply not viable in the current climate. So, economically, I am behind Sunak.

Since his appointment, Rishi Sunak has also announced that he will not be going ahead with Truss’ plans to lift the ban on fracking. This is perhaps the policy that I agree with the most, as I do not believe that the environment can be compromised any further.

This brings me onto my next criticism of Sunak; his recent controversial announcement that he will not be attending the COP27 conference. Now, I happen to agree with King Charles’ decision not to attend, as monarchs are not intended to express political views one way or the other. However, it is nothing short of a disgrace for the Prime Minister of the U.K. to claim that he cannot attend because he is too busy with the fiscal statement, now due to be released on 17th November.