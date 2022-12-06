The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022

Alyana Beg

Advent calendars have long been an exciting way to count down to Christmas. In recent years, both luxury and drugstore brands have been releasing make-up filled versions. Often they are are elaborate and come with a high price tag, yet the products usually add up to more than the price you pay for them. To avoid disappointment, Alyana brings you a run-down of the top advent calendars of the year that are a great value for money and include some of the brand’s best and most exclusive products.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury is already one of the most popular beauty brands, with its products often going viral on TikTok. This year’s advent calendar has twelve doors and is worth £245 but retails for £150. The box is stunning. Shaped like a pink chest with star and moon jewels as drawer handles, it oozes luxury and style.

Some of the most exciting full-sized products offered in this advent calendar are the ‘Magic Lip Oil’ and ‘Hollywood Beauty Light Wand Highlighter’ in the shade ‘Spotlight’. The mini products include Charlotte’s ‘Magic Cream Moisturizer’, ‘Magic Serum Crystal Elixr’, and ‘Wonderglow’ primer.

It would perhaps have been exciting to see a twenty-four-door calendar

This advent calendar is clearly great value for money. Many of the products offered are award-winning, viral, and highly sought-after. It would perhaps have been exciting to see a twenty-four-door calendar, seeing as Charlotte Tilbury have such a large roster of excellent products. Nonetheless, this would be a great way to try some of the bestselling and luxurious products on the market.

Mac

Mac’s 2022 advent calendar is named ‘Bursting With Surprises’ and boasts twenty-four doors, unlike many other beauty brands. It retails for £165 while the products are worth more than £405.

It has been designed to be kept as storage for your makeup after the advent period

The box is perfectly themed for the festive season, decorated in red and gold, shaped like a circular gift box and wrapped in bubbles and bows. Even better is that it has been designed to be kept as storage for your makeup after the advent period.

The box includes a wide array of their best-selling products, such as mini lipsticks in the shades ‘Velvet Teddy’ and ‘Mehr’, ‘Liquidlast Liner’ in ‘Point Black’, and the ‘Dazzleshadow’ in ‘Oh So Gilty’. Most of the shades chosen for this calendar are neutrals. For example, there’s the ‘Prep + Prime Lip’ in the shade ‘Original’, and ‘Lustreglass Lipstick’ in ‘See Sheer’.

Although on the pricey side, this advent calendar is undoubtedly a fabulous buy.

Lookfantastic

Lookfantastic’s 2022 calendar is called ‘The Beauty Story,’ and it retails at £95 (£80 for subscribers) with a value of over £500. It has twenty-five doors and comes as a large heavy-design book- a unique concept for an advent calendar. You open the calendar by undoing a red ribbon to reveal the black drawers numbered in gold.

Some of the best products on offer include a full-sized Iconic London ‘Triple Threat Mascara’, Beauty Pro ‘Warming Eye Mask’, and Christophe Robin ‘Purifying Sea Salt Scrub’. The miniature versions included are the Rodial ‘Vitamin C Brightening Mask Deluxe’, ELEMIS ‘Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm’.

Brands chosen vary from globally-renowned to smaller independent brands

This line-up includes a good variety of products ranging from skincare, to beauty and wellness. It contains a mix of everyday essentials and glam products for festive season. The brands chosen vary from globally-renowned to smaller independent brands. It is currently one of the best value advent calendars on the market as it has something for everyone.

Liberty London

Liberty London’s 2022 calendar weighs in as one of the highest value advent calendars on the market, currently worth more than £1065 with a retail price of £245. It has twenty-five doors and is a treasure trove of the department store’s beauty hall.

You get a lot of variety for your buck

This year the calendar features full sized Sunday Riley ‘Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream’, REN Clean ‘Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask With AHA’, and the Rose Inc ‘Brow Renew Enriched Shaping Gel Clear’. Minis included are Vilhelm Parfumerie ‘Peony Couture’, and Carriere Freres ‘Tomato Candle’.

These are all highly sought-after products, cult favourites and some new launches. With a mix of skincare, beauty, bath, and body, scent and hair care, you get a lot of variety for your buck. The saving of £820 is a deal you can’t miss out on.

Lush

A bit of a different pick on this list, Lush’s advent calendar is iconic in its colours and personality – as well as twenty-five doors. It was designed by ARTHOUSE unlimited and is a reusable box shaped as a two-tier chocolate box, retailing for £185.

Some of the best bath bombs on offer are ‘Golden Pudding’ and ‘Christmas Party’. Other great products include the ‘Snow Fairy Shower Gel’, ‘Party Popper Bubble Bar’, and ‘Salted Caramel Lip Scrub’.

Lush as a brand always promotes kindness, ethical consumption, and self-care

All the products are vegan. They include retro, retired and exclusive products. This means the only chance you have of trying these products is through this advent calendar. A lot of Lush’s products can last for more than one use, such as their bubble bars and shampoo bars, making it worth your money. Lush as a brand always promotes kindness, ethical consumption, and self-care, making it a brand worth splurging on.

