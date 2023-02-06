Feng Shui 101: Should Students Be Harnessing The Power of Feng Shui?

Sophie Bryer

Sophie Bryer is no expert concerning the principles of feng shui. However, the practice and its principles of harnessing positive energy (qi) into our lives and pushing away negativity is what intrigues her the most about this ancient Chinese practice.

If you have not come across the term or its definition you may be wondering what Feng Shui is.

Well, that was my exact response after hearing ‘feng shui’ for the first time on This Morning. That was a couple of weeks ago and since then I have had chance to read some online articles to delve into feng shui and explore its roots and its principles and goals for those who practice the art.

4,000 years later the West is beginning to slowly join the party and hype up feng shui

Feng Shui is not a new phenomenon despite it seeming that way in Western societies. No, in fact the ancient Chinese art of arranging buildings, objects and space to attain inner balance and harmony has been being enacted for the more than 3,000 years in China and other East Asian countries. Finally, 4,000 years later the West is beginning to slowly join the party and hype up feng shui.

According to Healthline, ‘Feng shui is a set of principles to help align one’s living space with who they are and what they want.’

The ancient practice has its roots in early Taoism which seeks to improve and increase the flow of qi (vital life force energy) in our habitat and thus consequently within ourselves. Since Ancient China, people have believed that arranging objects (however big or small) in a particular fashion could create a flowing stream of qi in our homes, towns and cities. They believed that this flow of positive energy in these spaces promotes good heath (mental and physical), improves our relationships (intrapersonal and interpersonal ones) and brings prosperity to our lives.

Having a space for ourselves which is brimming with positive energy is conducive to creativity

So, why should us students try to harness the power of feng shui? Could it be beneficial to us?

Well, according to Architectural Digest, ‘The goal of feng shui is to invite positive chi into your home so that your life feels both energized and balanced’. This pretty much justifies why I am interested in talking about the way in which feng shui could be beneficial to the student community. During times of stress and pressure, which we all probably experience, having a space for ourselves which is brimming with positive energy is conducive to creativity and tranquillity within our minds.

Try placing a couple of plants near your desk or wherever you work

If you want to give it a try, here are five ways to implement feng shui in your student room:

Your bed

Your bed placement affects you in your conscious and unconscious state. Therefore, you should make sure the headboard of your bed is placed against a sturdy wall. It is believed that this will provide you with a feeling of proper support mentally and physically.

Secondly, have your bed somewhere so that you can see the door, meaning that you can see and are prepared for what is coming. Moreover, the bed should avoid being directly in line with the entrance, as is misdirects the flow of qi into your room.

Having SOME plants

Most people probably have a few plants knocking around their rooms, which is good news. However, there’s no such thing in feng shui as too many plants! Try placing a couple of plants near your desk or wherever you work. The presence of the element of wood is said to promote creativity and growth.

Get rid of the stubborn clutter

Recently I have tackled the well-established pile of books, notepads and folders on my desk and in the corner of my room. Clutter under the bed, on the shelves, on the desk, etc. is said to create unnecessary stress and headache. Having irrelevant clutter in our rooms is said to clutter our minds and negate productivity and stop the flow of qi in our bedroom.

Light brings with it positivity, revitalisation and re-energisation

Add some light

Inviting light into the room can come in many forms, for example: opening windows, hanging up bright poster and tapestries, artificial lights, candles etc.

Light brings with it positivity, revitalisation and re-energisation – something we all need more of in our lives, especially when the days become a slog!

Where to place the desk?

The desk is vitally importance space to feng shui as it influences and symbolises your career. Kind of like the positing of the bed, feng shui states that our desk should be placed in a command position (not having your back to the door).

Ideally the desk is against a solid wall providing that support, as well as having a plant or two! Anything which incorporates the colours and the five elements key to feng shui: water, fire, wood, metal and earth are welcomed as they are seen to aid in motivating and enlivening the self.

It is a relatively simple, easy, and positive practice, accessible for most individuals

Hopefully, you will now see that feng shui is a relatively simple, easy, and positive practice, accessible for most individuals.

I enjoy feng shui’s conscious attention to the connection between mind, body and space and how having a balanced space influences our mental well-being. As students I really think that this is something that is vitally important.

Why not try the five suggestions above as well as the many other feng shui techniques to revitalise, re-energise and spur on creativity and harmony in our personal spaces to improve our well-being as students.

