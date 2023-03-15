Get to know your SU officer candidates: Part 1

Lottie Murray

I’m sure by this point you will have seen campaigns posters with names and headshots of different candidates, social media posts, and manifestos. But who are the people you are voting for as former/current students? Impact’s Lottie Murray, Amelia Brookes, and Hannah Walton-Hughes as well as URN’s Scarlett Pontin and Cora Laine-Moynihan sat down with the candidates to ask them a few more personal questions about their time as UoN students. Here are the responses from the Union Development, Activities, Sport, Community, and the Education officer candidates.

Union Development Officer Candidates:

Jess Nuttall

Cora: What are your favourite spots in Nottingham?

Jess’ favourite spots in Nottingham: “Ooo, probably just all of Hockley! I love all the cafés, independent restaurants, and charities shops. I could spend my life there.”

Cora: George Green or Hallward?

Jess: “Hallward.”

Cora: Regardless of whether you’re into clubbing, Ocean or Crisis?

Jess: “Ocean.”

Harry Chapman

Lottie: What’s your favourite spot in/around Nottingham?

Harry: “Has to be Old Market Square. Particularly in the summer when the fountains are on, and you can have a splash”

Lottie: George Green or Hallward?

Harry: “Oh George Green, yeah. The worst part about that is that I’m a politics student so all the politics stuff is in Hallward, but I don’t like it, it’s too eerie. George Green is a lot more open and it’s 24 hours as well”

Lottie: Regardless of whether you’re into clubbing, Ocean or Crisis?

Harry: “Crisis, but I’m not a clubber”

Activities Officer Candidates:

Daniel Haq

Amelia: Where is your favourite spot in Nottingham city centre or just around Nottingham, in general?

Daniel: I use to be quite a big fan of this lovely coffee shop called Cartwheel, but they closed which is really sad. So, instead now that I think about it a walk along the canal. I lived down near castle boulevard, so I have some very fun memories there, it’s a special place!

Amelia: George Green or Hallward?

Daniel: “Oh Hallward, Hallward, Hallward! Come on, I’m a humanities student, it’s a simple one…”

Amelia: Regardless of whether you’re into clubbing, Ocean or Crisis?

Daniel: “Ocean, any day of the week. It has my heart! I’m going there tonight!”

Sports Officer Candidates:

Sean Nolan

Hannah: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham, specifically in the city centre?

Sean: “My favourite spot in Nottingham is actually in Beeston. It’s called cartwheel coffee, top floor window seat”

Hannah: George Green or Hallward?

Sean: “George Green, silly question…”

Hannah: Regardless of whether you’re into clubbing, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Sean: “Now the correct answer is crisis because I’m running for sports officer, but they play Taylor Swift in Ocean”

Community Officer Candidates:

Poppy Read-Pitt

Lottie: What’s your favourite spot around Nottingham?

Poppy: “I really like the crocus café in Lenton. It’s a non-profit, volunteer based, and basically plant-based café. It’s just really nice. It’s very like communism in action, which I love haha!

Lottie: George Green or Hallward?

Poppy: “I was asked this last year and I said George Green but now I’m saying Hallward. Silence is ideal to do work in for me.”

Lottie: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Poppy: “Ocean, hands down”

Tarrveen Kohli

Scarlett: What’s your favourite spot around Nottingham?

Tarrveen’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “I don’t exactly have one.”

Scarlett: George Green or Hallward?

*Very confidently* George Green.”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

“Ocean.”

Education Officer Candidates:

Madeline Dinnage

Lottie: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham

Maddie: “I really love art and I love Nottingham Contemporary. I love going to blend and then looking at all the art. I’m also really into live music so I love Peggy skylight. I guess bar wise I love 31k. I just love anywhere with like a bit of live music and a chilled atmosphere; art is always a bonus.

Lottie: George Green or Hallward?

Maddie: “I always use to be such a Hallward person but now I kind of like the ambiance of having a bit of noise around me and Hallward is just dead silent. So, I think I will have to go with George green.

Lottie: I know you said you’re not that much of a clubbing person so maybe just based on friends’ opinions- do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Maddie: “Oh Ocean, yeah”

Nguyen Phuong Le

Scarlett: What’s your favourite spot around Nottingham?

Nguyen’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “I really love Peggy Skylight, they have really good jazz music. Then I also love this bar. I am trying to go to lots of different places.”

Scarlett: George Green or Hallward?

Nguyen: “George Green, definitely.”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Nguyen: “I don’t go clubbing and I have never been to Ocean or Rock City.”

