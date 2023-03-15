Get to know your SU officer Candidates: Part 2

Lottie Murray

I’m sure by this point you will have seen campaigns posters with names and headshots of different candidates, social media posts, and manifestos. But who are the people you are voting for as former/current students? Impact’s Lottie Murray, Amelia Brookes, and Hannah Walton-Hughes as well as URN’s Scarlett Pontin and Cora Laine-Moynihan sat down with the candidates to ask them a few more personal questions about their time as UoN students. Here are the responses from the Welfare, Liberation, and Postgraduate Officer candidates.

Welfare Officer Candidates:

Ellena Leech

Lottie: What’s your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Ellena’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “I feel like it’s a basically answer but Pepper Rocks. It’s so good.”

Lottie: George Green or Hallward?

Ellena: “That’s a hard question because I use to do Physics and I would have had George Green but then I transferred to Criminology and now it’s Hallward. So i think Hallward, overall”

Lottie: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Ellena:“These are really hard questions hahaha! I’m going to go with Ocean!

Anushka Sharma

Scarlett: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Anushka’s favourite spot: “Definitely Old Market Square. I live right in Old Market Square and I always loving going around for a stroll and I just love that it is very peaceful.”

Scarlett: George Green or Hallward?

Anushka: “George Green.”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Ansuhka: “Ocean.”

Hope Palfrey

Scarlett: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Hope’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “There is a nature reserve near my house that I really like going to. I don’t really go out that much to be honest. One thing that I would say is that there are not a lot of queer spaces in Nottingham, so I find that quite difficult. But I guess I like Rescue Rooms”

Scarlett: George Green or Hallward?

Hope: “See I like Hallward but it’s not open 24/7. I feel like it would be really good if they swapped between having 24/7 in George Green and Hallward. Working night shifts is difficult for people but give the Hallward people some library time, you know?”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Hope: “I have never been to either.”

Ben Mellor

Lottie: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Ben’s favourite spot: “Basically about 10/15 minutes out of Nottigham there is a place called the Bennerley Viaduct and basically this is a massive sort of disused, like built with iron, and massive and grand. Its just like a rail bridge with stunning views! You can look all the way to the power plant from it. It’s a beautiful place, especially when its sunny.”

Lottie: George Green or Hallward?

Ben: “That’s an easy question its Hallward because I am a classic quite worker. Basically, Hallward to me just feels like a library. George Green is a bit too rambunctious, and I mean I’m sure George Green has its merits. But no Hallward through and through; I’m a social science students, so I’m bias.”

Lottie: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Ben: “I’ve not been to either but out of loyalty to URN I’d say Ocean.”

Liberation Officer Candidates:

Noa Holt

Scarlett: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Noa’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “I would say the women*’s centre, I have been working there this with the women*’s network and it is a really nice safe space for women* and for people that are seeking support”

Scarlett: George green or Hallward?

Noa: “It depends on the intensity of the study. Medium level would be George Green and then full intensity would be Hallward.”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Noa: “Oh neither! I can’t vouch for either of those.”

Ayomide Oluwabukunmi Omoni

Amelia: “What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Ayomide: “I like the two comic bookstores (page 45 and Forbidden Planet), going there is really fun. Expensive, but fun!”

Amelia: George Green or Hallward?

Ayomide: “I’ve never been to George Green; I feel like almost everyone has been but when I was in the international college, they basically trained us on which library to use for each course and I’ve always just gone to Hallward”

Amelia: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Ayomide: “I’m not a clubbing person, but I have heard nightmare stories about Ocean…”

Postgraduate Officer Candidates:

River Butterworth

Scarlett: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

River’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “There is this really lovely park near Broadway Cinema that is overlooked by loads of buildings. In the city centre there is hardly any green space, so it’s just really cool to go there and have a nice chill evening.”

Scarlett: George Green or Hallward?

River: ” George Green is currently 24/7 and I get a lot of work done in the evening. However, as a former Liberal Arts student, Hallward because that is where I got my books from and stuff, and the design is kind of cool but also kind of horrible”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

River: “Probably Crisis, I’ve had some weird times in Ocean.”

Ran Ran

Scarlett: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Ran Ran’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “Riley’s Sports Bar to play snooker and American pool.”

Scarlett: George Green or Hallward?

Ran Ran: “George Green.”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Ran Ran: “I don’t really go out clubbing.”

Yukta Swamy

Scarlett: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Yukta’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “There are a few streets near Victoria where you can find all the different cultural foods, so I like to go there.”

Scarlett: George Green or Hallward?

Yukta: “To be honest, I don’t come here so I would say Jubilee campus library. But I like Hallward library for sure.”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Yukta: “Both, I would say.”

Min Zhong

Scarlett: What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

Min’s favourite spot in Nottingham: “The first one is the British Heart Foundation store because I do a volunteering job there. Next place is the Victoria Centre because I like to go shopping haha!”

Scarlett: George Green or Hallward?

Min: “I study in Jubilee campus so a third option which is the library on Jubilee campus.”

Scarlett: Regardless of whether you’re a clubbing person, do you prefer Ocean or Crisis?

Min: “I like Rock City.”

Lottie Murray

Featured image courtesy of Lottie Murray. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook and Twitter page.