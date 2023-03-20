Notts Seek Glory On Home Turf In BUCS Big Wednesday 

Rhys Thomas

BUCS Big Wednesday returns to the University of Nottingham for a record fourth time this Wednesday 22nd March with a host of champions to be crowned. Hundreds of Britain’s top student athletes will descend on Notts seeking glory in sixteen sports and over 50 fixtures. Here’s our guide to when and where you can catch UoN in action.

20 teams will represent the University of Nottingham at BUCS Big Wednesday. Their quests for national glory will be supported by a strong home crowd, and it’s not too late to grab tickets yourself! Head here to find all the information on attending events.

Sounds like revenge is on the cards for a very strong UoN side

American Football kicks off proceedings a day early, with the National Championship final taking place at 7pm at David Ross on Tuesday 21st. The Green and Gold face the UWE Bullets in a rematch of last year’s epic showpiece, in which the southerners triumphed 28-21. Sounds like revenge is on the cards for a very strong UoN side.

On Wednesday, Notts are in action throughout the day indoors at David Ross, for which you can buy a ticket covering multiple events. Both the Men’s (11am) and Women’s Squash 2s (9am) are vying for National Trophy success in the morning, taking on UWE 2s and Imperial 1s respectively.

Our Women’s 1s are in National Championship action on the Badminton court against Loughborough from 9.30am, whilst merely metres away Women’s Basketball 1s take on Cardiff simultaneously in the National Trophy.

Men’s and Women’s premier Table Tennis squads are looking to crown themselves National Champions. The women face UCL whilst the men are in derby action against Nottingham Trent who will be looking to make a mark on enemy territory. Both fixtures begin at 11.30am, following the National Trophy final, which pits Notts Women’s 2s against Imperial 1s at 9am.

Later in the day, Notts’ sportswomen are again representing the university, this time duelling with Edinburgh in the Fencing National Championship Final from 2.30pm. In the pool, our top Women’s Water Polo side take on Durham in a titanic clash which begins at 3.15pm.

After excellent seasons both of UoN’s Lacrosse 1s teams are in action in the National Championship finals on the DRSV 3g pitch. The women’s match is first against Exeter at 4.30pm, with the men looking to get another one over local rivals NTU at 7pm. There is even more Lacrosse action for the Green and Gold on the day, as our Women’s 2s battle Exeter 2s for the National Trophy at 10am, same venue.

Away from the bustling David Ross hub, Tennis’ Women’s 2s will rally the troops against Loughborough 2s in a tricky tie at Nottingham Tennis Centre from 9am. Later in the morning the Men’s Rugby League 1s do battle with UCLan 1s at Highfields, hoping to lift the National Trophy.

UoN’s extremely talented Hockey sides will be looking to recreate their double success in November’s UoN Sport Headliner event as they fight for both National Championship titles at Nottingham Hockey Centre. Women’s 1s push back at 2.30pm versus Exeter 1s, and Men’s 1s follow on against Loughborough 1s following Lboro’s dramatic semi-final victory on flicks this week. Before this, the Men’s 2s are in National Vase final action against Edinburgh at 12pm.

Loughborough dominated the final last year, battering Northumbria 10-0 – let’s hope Notts can flip that scoreline against our East Midlands rivals

Basford United’s ground plays host to the Women’s National Championship final, which pits UoN and Loughborough against each other. Loughborough dominated the final last year, battering Northumbria 10-0 – let’s hope Notts can flip that scoreline against our East Midlands rivals when the match kicks off at 7.45pm.

The final fixture of the day sees Women’s 1s take on Durham 1s in the Volleyball National Championship final from 8pm at Jubilee Sports Centre.

If you can’t make it to any of the matches but are keen to keep up with the action, be sure to check out the BUCS YouTube page for livestreams of all the action. Up the Green and Gold!

