Results Night Breakdown: Full-Time Officer Winners

With an astonishing total of 16,143 votes (an 184% increase) and much anticipation, Impact’s Lottie Murray is bringing you the results for the 2023 SU officer elections. The overall voter turnout this year was 8.02% which was an increase on 5.35% from last year. Here are the new full-time officers for the next academic year!
Activities Officer:
Daniel Haq is the winner and the new Activities Officer for 2023/24.
- Daniel Haq: 1082 votes
- RON: 131 votes
- Threshold: 606.50 votes
Community Officer:
Poppy Read-Pitt is the winner and the new Community Officer for 2023/24.
Voting breakdown:
- Poppy Read-Pitt: 782 votes
- Tarrveen Kohli: 365 votes
- RON: 93 votes
- Threshold: 620 votes
Liberation Officer:
Noa Holt is the winner and the new Liberation Officer for 2023/24.
Voting breakdown:
- Noa Holt: 837 votes
- Ayomide Oluwabukunmi Omoni: 459 votes
- RON: 50 votes
- Threshold: 673 votes
Education Officer:
Tu Anh Do is the winner and the new Education Officer for 2023/24.
Voting breakdown:
Round 1
- Tu Anh Do: 571 votes
- Madeline Dinnage: 464 votes
- Nguyen Phuong Le: 416 votes
- RON: 45 votes
- Threshold: 748 votes
Round 2
- Tu Anh Do: 709 votes
- Maddie Dinnage: 569 votes
- Nguyen Phuong Le: Eliminated
- Threshold: 639 votes
Sports Officer:
Sean Nolan is the winner and the new Sports Officer for 2023/24.
- Sean Nolan: 956 votes
- RON: 79 votes
- Threshold: 517.50 votes
Union Development Officer:
Jess Nuttall is the winner and the new Union Development Officer for 2023/24.
- Jess Nuttall: 756 votes
- Harry Chapman: 334 votes
- RON: 28 votes
- Threshold: 559 votes
Postgraduate Officer:
River Butterworth is the winner and the new Postgraduate Officer for 2023/24.
Voting breakdown:
Round 1
- River Butterworth: 478 votes
- Binitha Ann John: 77 votes
- Ran Ran: 90 votes
- Aditya Sabnis: 46 votes
- Min Zhong: 66 votes
- Yukta Swamy Shivanna Kumara: 439 votes
- RON: 28 votes
- Threshold: 612 votes
Round 2
- River Butterworth: 531 votes
- Binitha Ann John: Eliminated
- Ran Ran: Eliminated
- Aditya Sabnis: Eliminated
- Min Zhong: Eliminated
- Yukta Swamy Shivanna Kumara: 511 votes
- Threshold: 521 votes
Welfare & Wellbeing Officer:
Elle Leech is the winner and the new Welfare & Wellbeing Officer for 2023/24.
Voting breakdown:
Round 1
- Elle Leech: 249 votes
- Ben Mellor: 318 votes
- Hope Palfrey: 262 votes
- Anushka Sharma: 202 votes
- RON: 25 votes
- Threshold: 528 votes
Round 2
- Elle Leech: 304 votes
- Ben Mellor: 373 votes
- Hope Palfrey: 301 votes
- Anushka Sharma: Eliminated
- Threshold: 489 votes
Round 3
- Elle Leech: 440 votes
- Ben Mellor: 436 votes
- Hope Palfrey: Eliminated
- Anushka Sharma: Eliminated
- Threshold: 438 votes
Lottie Murray
Featured image courtesy of Lottie Murray. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.
