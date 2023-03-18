Results Night Breakdown: Full-Time Officer Winners

Lottie Murray

With an astonishing total of 16,143 votes (an 184% increase) and much anticipation, Impact’s Lottie Murray is bringing you the results for the 2023 SU officer elections. The overall voter turnout this year was 8.02% which was an increase on 5.35% from last year. Here are the new full-time officers for the next academic year!

Activities Officer:

Daniel Haq is the winner and the new Activities Officer for 2023/24.

Daniel Haq: 1082 votes

RON: 131 votes



Threshold: 606.50 votes



Community Officer:

Poppy Read-Pitt is the winner and the new Community Officer for 2023/24.

Voting breakdown:

Poppy Read-Pitt: 782 votes



Tarrveen Kohli: 365 votes



RON: 93 votes



Threshold: 620 votes



Liberation Officer:

Noa Holt is the winner and the new Liberation Officer for 2023/24.

Voting breakdown:

Noa Holt: 837 votes



Ayomide Oluwabukunmi Omoni: 459 votes



RON: 50 votes



Threshold: 673 votes



Education Officer:

Tu Anh Do is the winner and the new Education Officer for 2023/24.

Voting breakdown:

Round 1

Tu Anh Do: 571 votes

Madeline Dinnage: 464 votes



Nguyen Phuong Le: 416 votes



RON: 45 votes



Threshold: 748 votes



Round 2

Tu Anh Do: 709 votes



Maddie Dinnage: 569 votes



Nguyen Phuong Le: Eliminated

Threshold: 639 votes



Sports Officer:

Sean Nolan is the winner and the new Sports Officer for 2023/24.

Sean Nolan: 956 votes



RON: 79 votes



Threshold: 517.50 votes



Union Development Officer:

Jess Nuttall is the winner and the new Union Development Officer for 2023/24.

Jess Nuttall: 756 votes



Harry Chapman: 334 votes



RON: 28 votes



Threshold: 559 votes



Postgraduate Officer:

River Butterworth is the winner and the new Postgraduate Officer for 2023/24.

Voting breakdown:

Round 1

River Butterworth: 478 votes



Binitha Ann John: 77 votes



Ran Ran: 90 votes



Aditya Sabnis: 46 votes



Min Zhong: 66 votes



Yukta Swamy Shivanna Kumara: 439 votes



RON: 28 votes



Threshold: 612 votes



Round 2

River Butterworth: 531 votes



Binitha Ann John: Eliminated

Ran Ran: Eliminated



Aditya Sabnis: Eliminated

Min Zhong: Eliminated

Yukta Swamy Shivanna Kumara: 511 votes



Threshold: 521 votes



Welfare & Wellbeing Officer:

Elle Leech is the winner and the new Welfare & Wellbeing Officer for 2023/24.

Voting breakdown:

Round 1

Elle Leech: 249 votes



Ben Mellor: 318 votes



Hope Palfrey: 262 votes



Anushka Sharma: 202 votes



RON: 25 votes



Threshold: 528 votes



Round 2

Elle Leech: 304 votes



Ben Mellor: 373 votes



Hope Palfrey: 301 votes



Anushka Sharma: Eliminated

Threshold: 489 votes



Round 3

Elle Leech: 440 votes



Ben Mellor: 436 votes



Hope Palfrey: Eliminated

Anushka Sharma: Eliminated

Threshold: 438 votes

