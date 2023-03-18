Results Night Breakdown: Part-Time Officer Winners

Lottie Murray
With an astonishing total of 16,143 votes (184% increase from last year) and much anticipation, Impact’s Lottie Murray is bringing you the results for the 2023 SU officer elections. The overall voter turnout this year was 8.02% which was also an increase on 5.35% from last year. Here are the new part-time officers for the next academic year!
Black & Minority Ethnic Students’ Officer:
Ella Benson Roberts is the winner and the new Black & Minority Ethnic Students’ Officer for 2023/24.
Voting breakdown:
- 63 total votes
- RON: 13 votes
- Threshold: 38 votes
Class Equity Students’ Officer:
Megan Isaac is the winner and the new Class Equity Students’ Officer for 2023/24.
- 60 total votes
- RON: 5 votes
- Threshold: 32.5 votes
Disabled Students’ Officer:
Siana Brooker is the winner and the new Disabled Students’ Officer for 2023/24.
- Siana Brooker: 108 total votes
- Samuel Ferris: 31 votes
- RON: 2 votes
- Threshold: 70.50 votes
International Students’ Officer:
Nicola Wambui Maina is the winner and the new International Students’ Officer for 2023/24.
- Nicola Wambui Maina: 51 total votes
- RON: 7 votes
- Threshold: 29 votes
LGBT+ Students’ Officer:
Nuriat Olayinka Oluwa is the winner and the new LGBT+ Students’ Officer for 2023/24.
- Nuriat Olayinka Oluwa: 104 total votes
- Alexis Quayle: 75 votes
- RON: 11 votes
- Threshold: 95 votes
Mature Students’ Officer:
Kimberley Brown is the winner and the new Mature Students’ Officer for 2023/24.
- Kimberley Brown: 56 votes
- RON: 3 votes
- Threshold: 29.5 votes
Trans Students’ Officer:
Harry Forsyth is the winner and the new Trans Students’ Officer for 2023/24.
- 81 total votes
- RON: 3
- Threshold: 43.5 votes
