Results Night Breakdown: Part-Time Officer Winners

With an astonishing total of 16,143 votes (184% increase from last year) and much anticipation, Impact’s Lottie Murray is bringing you the results for the 2023 SU officer elections. The overall voter turnout this year was 8.02% which was also an increase on 5.35% from last year. Here are the new part-time officers for the next academic year!

Black & Minority Ethnic Students’ Officer:

Ella Benson Roberts is the winner and the new Black & Minority Ethnic Students’ Officer for 2023/24.

Voting breakdown:

63 total votes

RON: 13 votes



Threshold: 38 votes



Class Equity Students’ Officer:

Megan Isaac is the winner and the new Class Equity Students’ Officer for 2023/24.

60 total votes

RON: 5 votes

Threshold: 32.5 votes



Disabled Students’ Officer:

Siana Brooker is the winner and the new Disabled Students’ Officer for 2023/24.

Siana Brooker: 108 total votes

Samuel Ferris: 31 votes



RON: 2 votes



Threshold: 70.50 votes



International Students’ Officer:

Nicola Wambui Maina is the winner and the new International Students’ Officer for 2023/24.

Nicola Wambui Maina: 51 total votes

RON: 7 votes



Threshold: 29 votes



LGBT+ Students’ Officer:

Nuriat Olayinka Oluwa is the winner and the new LGBT+ Students’ Officer for 2023/24.

Nuriat Olayinka Oluwa: 104 total votes

Alexis Quayle: 75 votes

RON: 11 votes



Threshold: 95 votes



Mature Students’ Officer:

Kimberley Brown is the winner and the new Mature Students’ Officer for 2023/24.

Kimberley Brown: 56 votes

RON: 3 votes

Threshold: 29.5 votes



Trans Students’ Officer:

Harry Forsyth is the winner and the new Trans Students’ Officer for 2023/24.

81 total votes

RON: 3

Threshold: 43.5 votes



