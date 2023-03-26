The Noodle Union Assembles: Wagamama Revives Study Hub Scheme

Tabitha Smith

Providing thousands of students and apprentices nationwide with snacks while they work, Wagamama’s Study Hubs are back and better than ever, with Niko Omilana giving away loads of tasty prizes across March. Following the scheme’s success last year, the chain is advertising their restaurants as study spaces once more. For those who aren’t in the know, Wagamama provides twenty-five seats at a time to students and apprentices who need a place to work, with the additional perk of a free side and drink with any purchase of a main course*.

To redeem these freebies, all that is required is a Noodle Union membership, a scheme you can sign up to for free using your student or apprentice email address. An amazing part of this initiative is that it understands the needs of a student, allowing you to sign up for study hubs both in your hometown and the city of your university, so you can benefit wherever you go.

Study benches are available Mondays and Tuesdays throughout March, from 3pm-5pm, so don’t miss out! Additionally, students who arrive early are able to claim a gift package from the restaurant, so what are you waiting for?

Study Hub spaces are available at the following branches:

Bath, Birmingham (Brindley Place), Bournemouth, Camden, Canary Wharf, Canterbury, Clifton, Colchester, Edinburgh (Lothian Road), Hatfield, Holborn, Kensington, Kingston, Lincoln, Manchester, Spinningfields, Newcastle, Norwich (Riverside), Nottingham, Portsmouth, Reading, Sheffield (City Centre) and Swansea

Omilana has announced 28th March as the ‘Ramen Rush’

But these aren’t the only incredible offers available to students at Wagamama. The chain have teamed up with iconic content creator Niko Omilana to offer even more giveaways to their loyal student customers. Acting as the official president of the Noodle Union, Omilana has announced 28th March as the ‘Ramen Rush’, where every Wagamama in the country is giving away sixty free ramen dishes, which is certainly not something to miss out on. On top of this, the restaurant is giving away five golden ladles, granting each lucky winner the honour of eating at Wagamama for free for an entire year. Omilana explains how to win in three simple steps:

#1. Take a photo outside your nearest Wagamama

Make it into a nice trip out with your friends, a true quest for the Noodle Unionists. You could even turn it into a study session by utilising the study hubs too…

#2. Pose like a shmuck

Get your creative juices flowing, maybe get some ramen involved, you decide! The aim is to be eye-catching and unique, so don’t be afraid to go all out.

#3 Post it to your Instagram story and tag @wagamama

It’s as easy as that – let the best five win! With these initiatives only lasting throughout March, there’s no time like right now to go and claim these amazing prizes. Schemes like these that support young people through their vocations and educational journeys are so beneficial, particularly during hard financial times. Everyone needs a full stomach to get good work down, and Wagamama have cornered the market to excite their young customers all over the UK.

*Only selected sides and drinks come under this deal – see the study hub menu at your branch for

more details.

Only one offer per person and not available in conjunction with any other deal

provided by the restaurant.

Featured Photo by @brunus from UnSplash.

