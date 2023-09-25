A Guide to Solo Travelling as an Introvert

Ella Pilson

As someone who’s quite shy but loves travelling, this is a concern I am familiar with. But hopefully this guide will show you that I don’t think your personality type should stop you or anyone from having these amazing experiences. And one of the great benefits of travelling is finding out about yourself and how you react in different situations. I think it’s a myth that just because you enjoy your own company, and draw your energy from being alone rather than surrounded by other people, that this detracts from your experience, and makes solo-travelling more difficult. This is actually being quite ironic given the title and the nature of being an introvert. It’s true that sociability is important when solo-travelling – dealing with unfamiliar places, people and, at times, having uncertain plans. But I think it just means having more of a balance, doing what’s right for you and approaching your travel a little differently.

Firstly, I think it’s important as a quieter and more reserved person to make a plan or at least start somewhere familiar. This will help to lessen any anxiety and make yourself as self-reliant as possible. By starting somewhere at least not too dissimilar from home, you won’t completely disorient yourself as soon as you step off the plane. Also, do your research and be prepared. Make sure you plan for any unforeseen challenges and pack the essentials – a torch, some cash, water and maybe even a padlock. Whilst you don’t want to over-pack or plan, make sure to give yourself room to explore and be spontaneous. It’s a good idea to build your confidence as you go. Take baby steps. Furthermore, when you’re planning, make sure you give yourself breathing room. Perhaps stay a little longer in one place rather than constantly being on the move. This provides more stability, allowing you to get used to the local area and its facilities. While this may not seem as traditional as backpacking where jumping from place to place is the norm, this is a more relaxed way of travelling and will likely suit a more introverted person. You can go at your own pace and prioritise the places you want to visit.

Moreover, it’s no secret that introverted people tend to be more withdrawn, quiet, and reflective. Therefore, it is important to make time exactly for this, time to be alone and re-charge, even if you’re somewhere new and can’t wait to explore. You don’t have to do it all at once. Hauling massive backpacks on trains, constantly using maps and being around lots of new people on tours or in hostels can be quite draining and overwhelming. Perhaps find a nearby park and read a book, take a jog along the beach or listen to your favourite playlist while wandering through an art gallery. I think travelling as an introvert can be a more sensory experience. For instance, people-watching or spending time in nature. While it may seem counter-intuitive, doing something familiar that you would normally do at home whilst in a new place (and I am not saying stay in your room and binge Netflix) can ease the transition. Why not download a film to watch in the evening or do some journaling? A journal is well-worth the extra weight, providing a place for you to offload; recount the days so far, the people you’ve met and where you’d like to visit next. This is also a really nice time capsule for when the time does come to return home with all the memories you’ve made. And at a time when you’re experiencing so many new things, this can help make you feel a little less homesick and give you time to refresh before continuing on with your travels.

But, as much as being alone to rejuvenate is important, that doesn’t mean that you should totally self- isolate. Whilst tempting for a more solitary person, the people you meet along your journey are also a key part of the experience. If you find connecting with people hard, joining tours and groups is a great way of doing this. Again, this will help you get used to the local area, befriend some of the local people (also useful for any insider tips!) and just make the trip that extra bit special, potentially making some life-long friends. This also waters down any awkwardness by all being in the same boat- travelling and trying new things together. Here, it’s important to also advise on accommodation. It may be an idea to factor in that little bit more expense for a room alone rather than with others. You could definitely do both and see which you prefer, but this allows you to retreat when you want and rest after being around people all day. A really good website is called ‘Hostel World’, which allows you to select the type of hostel vibe you want, with one of the options being a ‘chill’ vibe. This means there is no social obligation in the evening – it’s all up to you and an option worth considering if it means you get the balance you need.

It also may be an idea to travel during off-peak times when there are fewer people, making tourist sites less busy and flights cheaper, which is always a plus. Lastly, a more niche tip is to grab yourself a window seat. If you know, you know. Whilst it is definitely not vital, for someone travelling alone, it’s quite appealing. There is something soothing about plugging in your music, resting your head on the window pane and watching the world go by. Maybe because it has a ‘main character’ feel to it. Either way – it’s a head rest. For me personally, reading material is a must.

Overall, travelling in general is a really great experience but it is daunting. And part of that challenge is putting yourself outside your comfort zone, trying new things and having a positive attitude when things do inevitably go wrong. Travel at times will be hard especially without the usual safety networks. Therefore, it is important to make sure you feel comfortable and knowing what is right for you. To sum up- being an introvert does not mean you always want to be alone, so do take advantage of group tours but get a good balance. Also, plan ahead, be prepared and just remember that travel is different for everyone so don’t feel guilty about doing it differently. This is what you’ve been planning, saving up for, and looking forward to, so make sure you do what’s right for you. Other than that, there’s nothing else to do other than wish you luck and take that leap into the unknown.

Featured image courtesy of Thom Holmes via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

