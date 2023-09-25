UON Named Sports University Of The Year By Two Prominent League Tables

Hannah Walton-Hughes

For the third time since 2018, The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide has recognised the University of Nottingham as ‘the best university in the UK for sport‘.

Only a few days prior to this, UON was named Sports University of the Year by the Daily Mail University Guide.

‘Excellent coaching’ and ‘talented student sports stars’

The Editor of The Daily Mail University Guide, Alastair McCall, described Nottingham University as one of the “powerhouses of university sport”.

The paper discussed the Sports’ department’s recent successes in the 2023’s British Universities and Colleges Sport championship, as well as the investment that has been put into the sports facilities and its “excellent coaching” and “talented student sports stars”.

The paper also paid tribute to Grace O’Malley Kumer and Barney Webber, two of the victims of the tragic Nottingham attacks in June, both of whom were highly involved in UON sports, in particular hockey and cricket.

Professor Shearer West, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nottingham was delighted with the result, and said she was proud of both “sports colleagues” and the University’s “talented athletes”.

Over £50 million into sports and fitness facilities

Recent refurbishment to Nottingham’s sports facilities included £1.4 million invested in the David Ross Sports Village’s aquatic centre.

Since 2013, the University has invested over £50 million into sports and fitness facilities in total.

Students can access the facilities either through the general fitness membership, or, for those living in University halls, through the Active Living Package.

Inclusive sports ethos

The University of Nottingham offers a variety of sports clubs and over one-hundred-and-fifty weekly classes.

It prides itself on its inclusive sports ethos, designed to support disabled students or those with long-term health conditions.

Nationally, UON boasts sixteen titles. It is ranked number 1 for team sport in the UK.

UON continues to aim high

On an international level, over the last year, more than fifty students have represented the country. This summer’s European Universities Association (EUA) also saw Nottingham finishing in the top rankings.

With world-class programmes of scholarships, student-athlete support and coaching, UON continues to aim high in its sporting department.

