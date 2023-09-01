“A Party With The Cast” – Theatre Review: Rocky Horror Show @ Royal Concert Hall

Hayley Lawson

The Rocky Horror Show came to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall for its 50th Anniversary and after 50 years, it did not disappoint. Impact’s Hayley Lawson reviews.

Growing up with a love for Rocky Horror, I was undoubtedly shivering with anticipation for the show, and it did not disappoint. Walking into the venue and noticing that many people, alongside myself and my mam, were dressed in wacky costumes from the show (ranging from Rocky himself to extravagant Frank-N-Furter and Riff Riffs) – at this point, I knew I was in for a treat and an impeccable atmosphere but nothing could have prepared me for the spectacle I was about to see.

Webb had big shoes to fill and not only did he fill them, he strutted in them with confidence, glamour and excellence

Suzie Mcadam as the Usherette opened the show fantastically, immediately drawing the crowd in with Science Fiction – Double Feature with her stunning vocals and mesmerising movement. Doubled as Magenta, she put on a fantastic performance from beginning to end. She performed alongside Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff. After reading in the programme that he had performed in the show more than anyone else I was itching to see him hit the stage and as soon as he did, I was thrilled and it became very clear why he had been in the show so many times before. With Darcy Finden’s hypnotising vocal range as Columbia, these three made the perfect minions for our Frank-N-Furter, performed incredibly by Stephen Webb. With predecessors like Tim Curry, Webb had big shoes to fill and not only did he fill them, he strutted in them with confidence, glamour and excellence.

Next was our Brad and Janet Richard Meek and Haley Flaherty, whose first appearance on stage very quickly showed what I was in for. With the audience hauling comedic abuse at their characters that has seemingly formed in the community over the 50 years, the atmosphere built as the audience laughed. This show felt like a party with the cast. This feeling was even more enhanced as people started to stand up in the Time Warp, a song this musical is loved for. By the first chorus, the whole audience was up and performing the choreography with the characters, and I joined in with the utmost excitement.

With a community of extravagant and diverse personalities from the older generations to the young, I can’t recommend catching it enough

The Rocky Horror Show is renowned for its exploration of sexuality and bawdiness, with numbers like Touch-A Touch-A Touch-A Touch Me and Sweet Transvestite, but nothing could have prepared me for the comedic gold I would witness within this show. One of my personal highlights was the opening to Act Two, whereby Janet and Frank-N-Furter ‘lay’ in an upright bed, with sexual implications eliciting laughter all around.

This show was, in every way possible, incredible. With a community of extravagant and diverse personalities from the older generations to the young, I can’t recommend catching it enough. Coming out of the theatre, I know that I for one would love to do the Timewarp again and again and again.

