PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 3: RED CARDS, REMARKABLE COMEBACKS AND A MOYES MASTERCLASS

James Hadland returns with his weekly segment to fill in what you may have missed during last week’s Premier League action.

Chelsea 3 – 0 Luton

Raheem Sterling starred in Chelsea‘s first Premier League victory under Mauricio Pochettino. The 28-year-old scored twice and provided an assist in the win over Luton. Sterling aims to become Chelsea’s top scorer this season and is determined to be “obsessed” with football. In the 17th minute, he showcased his skills by dribbling through three defenders before firing into the bottom corner. Sterling then added another goal in the 67th minute from a close-range finish off a cross from Malo Gusto. The winger was also involved in Chelsea’s third goal, providing an assist for Nicolas Jackson’s first goal for the club.

Although Luton posed challenges, they remain without points this season since their promotion from the Championship. Chelsea’s quality prevailed, claiming all three points.

Before the match, there was much discussion about the players’ price tags, highlighting the significant difference in spending between Chelsea and Luton. Chelsea’s record signing, Moises Caicedo, alone cost more than the entire Luton squad. However, during the game, there were moments where the budget difference wasn’t so apparent, as Luton posed a credible threat. Issa Kabore, in particular, was a danger down the right, encouraged by Luton’s coaching team to take on Ben Chilwell whenever possible.

The Hatters once again displayed their organisation and the ability to trouble Premier League sides

Tahith Chong had a chance, but he shot high and wide after dispossessing Caicedo. In the second half, Ryan Giles tested Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but Luton struggled to create clear-cut scoring opportunities. The Hatters once again displayed their organisation and the ability to trouble Premier League sides. However, Chelsea’s superior quality ultimately allowed them to comfortably secure the win.

AFC Bournemouth 0 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison scored his debut Tottenham goal in an impressive performance as Spurs beat Bournemouth. His goal followed a flowing team move. Despite Richarlison’s missed chances, Spurs dominated the first half. Bournemouth improved after halftime, but Antoine Semenyo narrowly missed a chance. Destiny Udogie assisted Dejan Kulusevski’s goal for Tottenham’s second. Spurs have seven points from three games, while Bournemouth are still searching for their first win this season after two consecutive losses.

Midfielder Tyler Adams, recently signed from relegated Leeds, couldn’t play due to a hamstring issue but was introduced to the Vitality Stadium before the match. Bournemouth struggled to contain Maddison in the first half but nearly equalised when Philip Billing’s shot narrowly missed. Ryan Christie and Semenyo also tested Tottenham’s goalkeeper.

Andoni Iraola’s frustration grew as his defenders were caught ball-watching, allowing Udogie to set up Kulusevski for Tottenham’s second goal. Bournemouth have shown promise under Iraola, remain winless this season, and their upcoming fixtures won’t make it any easier.

Arsenal 2 – 2 Fulham

Despite their resilient win against Crystal Palace with 10 men, Arsenal struggled against Fulham. Andreas Pereira’s early goal made Arsenal the first team to concede a first-minute goal three times in a year in Premier League history. Quick goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead, but they couldn’t hold on. Joao Palhinha equalised for Fulham in the closing minutes. Arsenal’s defence remains a concern, as they’ve conceded late goals in recent games, and changes in the line-up affected their balance.

Fulham faced the prospect of losing back-to-back London derbies before Palhinha’s late equaliser, following their defeat to Brentford last week. Losing top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal has raised questions about their long-term prospects, but Fulham showcased both good and bad moments in this game. Scoring twice at Emirates Stadium and earning a point is a positive outcome, with Raul Jimenez coming close to scoring his first goal for Fulham with an acrobatic volley.

Despite this setback, Fulham persevered, leaving Mikel Arteta with much to ponder

While the away side managed to limit Arsenal’s chances, they conceded two quick goals that seemed to slip the game away from them. The Cottagers protested vehemently against Arsenal’s second goal, claiming a foul on Calvin Bassey by Saka near the by-line. Bassey, making his first start for Fulham, was then shown a second yellow card, leaving them with 10 men for the second consecutive game. Despite this setback, Fulham persevered, leaving Mikel Arteta with much to ponder.

Brentford 1 -1 Crystal Palace

Joachim Andersen’s scrappy second-half goal earned Crystal Palace a valuable point against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Kevin Schade had initially given Brentford the lead with a brilliant goal. However, both teams struggled to find a decisive edge in the match. Palace improved in the second half, with Cheick Doucoure and Eberechi Eze playing more prominent roles. Mark Flekken made important saves, including a double stop from an Odsonne Edouard free-kick and attempts by Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew.

Andersen scored for Palace in the 76th minute, capitalising on a defensive mix-up with Brentford’s Nathan Collins to squeeze the ball past Flekken. The draw was well-deserved for Palace after a dominant first half from Brentford, despite their significant striker shortage, leading to another somewhat ineffective display. However, their ability to grow into the game demonstrated their Premier League knowhow.

Although Eze showed glimpses of his talent in the match, Roy Hodgson emphasised the need for others to step up

Eze has been a standout player for Palace since Wilfried Zaha’s departure in the summer, but the absence of injured players like Michael Olise and Matheus Franca is a concern. Rumours of Manchester City’s interest in Eze add to worries about Palace’s attack. Although Eze showed glimpses of his talent in the match, Roy Hodgson emphasised the need for others to step up.

Notably, goalkeeper Flekken wasn’t tested until Edouard’s free-kick that preceded his outstanding double save. Palace remain dangerous on the counter-attack and competitive in midfield but must improve their ability to create and convert chances to avoid a challenging season ahead.

Brentford displayed some excellent passages of play, particularly in the early stages of the game. The goal originated from Schade’s skilful play on the left side, and the midfield connection was top-notch. However, the absence of Ivan Toney up front left them without a clear focal point, making it difficult to capitalise on their strong start.

Yoane Wissa missed a good opportunity before halftime and failed to exploit winning the ball high up the field. Bryan Mbeumo struggled to make an impact on the game. With Toney changing agents amid transfer rumours, this match possibly served as a warning to manager Thomas Frank, who secured a loan move for returning Everton striker Neil Maupay on deadline day.

Everton 0 – 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sasa Kalajdzic’s late header gave Wolves their first Premier League win this season, leaving Everton at the bottom of the table with no points. Kalajdzic, who previously suffered an ACL injury, nodded in a cross from Pedro Neto to kickstart Wolves’ campaign.

The first half lacked excitement, with both teams struggling to create chances. Wolves had no shots on target, and Fabio Silva’s goal was disallowed for offside in the second half.

Silva missed a clear opportunity, shooting wide after Everton’s defensive mix-up. Both keepers made outstanding saves, with Jordan Pickford denying a teammate’s accidental shot and Jose Sa tipping over Abdoulaye Doucoure’s header.

Doucoure seemed to secure Everton’s win with a late goal, but it was ruled offside. Kalajdzic’s late header sealed the victory for Wolves, leaving Everton without points and at the bottom of the table.

Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United pulled off a thrilling comeback, overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat 10-man Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

United found themselves two goals down within four minutes after a dismal start

In a Premier League first, United found themselves two goals down within four minutes after a dismal start led to goals by Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly. Christian Eriksen pulled one back by tapping in Marcus Rashford’s cross, and Casemiro drew United level after bundling home Bruno Fernandes’ header.

Joe Worrall’s red card for fouling Fernandes led to United’s advantage in the second half. Although they couldn’t capitalise on the free-kick, Fernandes drove home the winner after a Rashford assist.

While it was a thrilling comeback, Manchester United still faces squad concerns, with several injured players watching from the directors’ box. The team showed character but couldn’t address their midfield weaknesses. The opening goal exemplified United’s vulnerabilities in the middle of the pitch, as they conceded on a counter-attack following their own corner. Despite the challenges, they managed to secure three points in typical Old Trafford fashion.

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 – 3 West Ham United

West Ham United executed their game plan perfectly, delivering a clinical counter-attacking display to maintain their unbeaten start and top the Premier League table on goal difference, although Manchester City and Liverpool could surpass them with wins on Sunday.

James Ward-Prowse scored his first goal for the Hammers by tapping in from close range in the 19th minute after Michail Antonio’s good work. Jarrod Bowen added a second in the 58th minute, controlling Said Benrahma’s cross and slotting it into the corner.

Despite Brighton’s dominance in possession and territory, Bowen assisted Antonio for West Ham’s third in the 63rd minute.

Brighton managed a late consolation goal when Pascal Gross found the far corner with a powerful shot, but David Moyes’ team held on for victory despite late pressure from Brighton. Ward-Prowse praised the effort put into their game plan, highlighting their ability to deny Brighton space and be compact and clinical in their execution.

Roberto De Zerbi, expressed frustration over the result but praised the team’s performance

Brighton dominated possession with 79% but struggled to trouble West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, despite their recent high-scoring performances. Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, expressed frustration over the result but praised the team’s performance. He noted crucial mistakes for the first and third goals and acknowledged the difficulty of playing from behind.

Brighton had a significant opportunity to get back into the game when Areola made a crucial save against Evan Ferguson’s header shortly after the restart. Pascal Gross scored in the 81st minute with a driven shot from outside the box, sparking a late surge of chances for Brighton.

Joel Veltman’s volley forced a fine save from Areola, and Brighton had a penalty appeal denied after the ball accidentally struck West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal’s arm in the box. In injury time, Ferguson’s fierce shot hit the bar after a fingertip save by Areola, but the outcome was already decided. This defeat marked Brighton’s first loss to West Ham in 13 Premier League matches.

Burnley 1 – 3 Aston Villa

Matty Cash scored twice as Aston Villa dismantled Burnley, who are still seeking their first point since returning to the Premier League.

Cash was the unexpected hero at Turf Moor, netting an impressive brace to showcase Villa’s potential

After an initial 5-1 loss to Newcastle, Villa bounced back with three consecutive wins in all competitions under Unai Emery. Full-back Matty Cash was the unexpected hero at Turf Moor, netting an impressive brace to showcase Villa’s potential this season.

Villa opened the scoring in the seventh minute, with Ollie Watkins assisting Cash after a through ball.

Cash scored his second with a well-executed volley following a cutback from summer signing Moussa Diaby.

Burnley responded right after halftime, as Lyle Foster calmly slotted home his first Premier League goal.

Despite improved play from Burnley in the second half, Villa sealed a deserved victory with a brilliant counter-attack goal, with Diaby applying the finishing touch.

Sheffield United 1 – 2 Manchester City

Manchester City claimed victory over Sheffield United with a terrific late winner from Rodri, securing their position at the top of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty but later scored the opening goal with a header from Jack Grealish’s cross just after the hour mark.

Jayden Bogle briefly levelled the score for Sheffield United with a drilled equalizer in the 85th minute. However, Rodri secured the win for City with a powerful shot into the top left corner three minutes later.

Manchester City, overseen by assistant boss Juanma Lillo, deservedly secured all three points with their dominant possession and superior chances.

City controlled 79% of possession and registered 30 attempts on goal but struggled against a resolute United defence

However, their unusual inefficiency in front of goal almost cost them dearly. City controlled 79% of possession and registered 30 attempts on goal but struggled against a resolute United defence, with captain John Egan and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham standing out.

Erling Haaland redeemed himself after his penalty miss by converting Jack Grealish’s cross from the left.

Sheffield United equalized after Kyle Walker’s mistake, with Jayden Bogle capitalizing. However, City responded quickly as Walker made amends with a dangerous cross that led to Phil Foden’s touch and set up Rodri for a powerful shot. Foden, initially dropped despite his strong performance against Newcastle, provided a spark when he came on as a substitute after Bogle’s equalizer.

Sheffield United suffered their fourth-ever instance of losing their first three league games in a season. However, they can find encouragement in their resilient defensive display that came close to earning them a point.

The home side also refused to back down upon Rodri’s subsequent winner, making City’s victory a hard fought one

Even after conceding, Sheffield United continued to create chances, with Gus Hamer’s shot being well blocked by Ruben Dias, and substitute Oli McBurnie narrowly missing a header from a corner. The home side also refused to back down upon Rodri’s subsequent winner, making City’s victory a hard fought one.

McBurnie and Bogle made their first appearances of the season, providing a boost to Sheffield United’s injury-hit squad. However, Ben Osborn was forced off with a potential groin injury in the first half.

Before the match, Sheffield United received a morale boost with the introduction of England Under-21 striker Cameron Archer, who completed an £18 million move from Aston Villa.

Newcastle 1 – 2 Liverpool

Darwin Nunez scored two late goals to complete a remarkable turnaround and give ten-man Liverpool a dramatic victory against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Liverpool struggled for much of the thrilling encounter, falling behind to Anthony Gordon’s 25th-minute goal after a mistake by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Captain Virgil van Dijk was sent off three minutes later for a foul on Alexander Isak.

Alisson made crucial saves to keep Liverpool in the game, including miraculously turning Miguel Almiron’s shot onto the woodwork in the first half. Almiron also hit the post after the break.

Nunez made a stunning impact as a substitute, scoring with a powerful shot past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope with nine minutes left. He then sealed the win three minutes into stoppage time, taking Mohamed Salah’s pass in his stride and finishing emphatically.

Liverpool’s victory showcased their strength of character and resilience as they spent much of the match outnumbered and struggling before mounting a remarkable comeback.

Goalkeeper Alisson played a pivotal role once more, while Jurgen Klopp’s substitutions, including Diogo Jota and Nunez, shifted the game’s emphasis, transforming it from a survival mode to a threatening offensive play. Nunez, despite inconsistency since his move from Benfica, had an outstanding performance, particularly with his explosive first finish that turned the tide of the game.

As the match seemed destined for a draw, Nunez delivered once more, igniting wild celebrations from Jurgen Klopp on the touchline. It was a thrilling and eventful afternoon that highlighted Liverpool’s ability to overcome adversity but ultimately left Eddie Howe and his players completely bewildered.

Missed chances, including a selfish effort by substitute Harvey Barnes, in the second half and squandered opportunities came back to haunt them

Newcastle had a prime opportunity to capitalize on their advantage against ten-man Liverpool, who were a goal behind and struggling to handle Newcastle’s high-intensity pressing game. Missed chances, including a selfish effort by substitute Harvey Barnes, in the second half and squandered opportunities came back to haunt them as they ultimately paid a heavy price.

This defeat marked Newcastle’s second loss in their first three games, following their defeat at the Etihad. It was a painful result because they had the opportunity to secure the victory before Nunez’s late double.

