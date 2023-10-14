Sunak Announces A-Level Overhaul

Diana Enyenihi

Rishi Sunak has pledged to widen the variety of academic and technical subject choices for 16–18-year-olds through a new Advanced British Standard Qualification, which will involve a form of compulsory Maths and English for all.

The Prime Minister envisions educational reform as the key to moving the country into a better direction, believing that this new qualification, combining A-levels and T-levels, will provide school leavers with more flexibility over their future career options.

Unions have criticised the plan as a “misdirected fantasy”

The vision has been backed by an initial £600m funding, in place to resolve any teaching shortages or retention issues.

However, due to concerns that already worrying teacher shortages will be worsened by these plans, teaching Unions have criticised the plan as a “misdirected fantasy”, also arguing that ensuring students have basic maths and literacy skills by the age of 16, is a more pressing issue.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union has accused Sunak of being “out of touch” with the education system and profession.