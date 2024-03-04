BAFTAs Wrapped

Noah Ahmed

The 2024 BAFTAs Film awards showcased a dazzling celebration of excellence in the world of film for the 77th time.

Held in the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, this year’s BAFTAs, hosted by David Tennant, was packed with talent, glamour, and excitement.

Guests brought their A-game to the red carpet

David Tennant kicked off the awards, capturing the eyes and ears of viewers in a dark green suit embroidered with gold print of Chinses Dragons, and an opening monologue full of quips. Following in David’s footsteps, guests brought their A-game to the red carpet from smart and simple, with Richard E Grants tux, to Ayo Edebiri’s stunning Bottega Veneta dress, describing it as being, “hard not to feel cool in their clothes!”.

Onto the awards with a sweep from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, matching its domination seen in 2024’s Golden Globes. Taking home seven awards, including best director and best film, with Cillian Murphy yet again stealing the show with heartfelt tributes to his wife and sons, telling his family “You’re my best friends and I love you so much.”

Alongside Oppenheimer’s success, Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things brought a new spin on Frankenstein with a superb performance from Emma Stone, winning her best actress, cementing this wild ride as one of the best movies of 2023.

