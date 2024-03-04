TikTok and The Fear of Missing Out

Yasmine Medjdoub

Many of us spend way more time than we would like on TikTok. Still, as it has become a popular (if not the most popular) way of staying up to date with news and current trends, many young people fear that deleting the app will lead to a fear of missing out and a feeling of cultural exclusion. Have you deleted TikTok and never returned, or did you feel a FOMO that made you re-download? Impact’s Yasmine Medjdoub explores.

TikTok has exploded onto the scene, leaving an undeniable mark on society. More than just a place for silly dances and viral challenges, it’s become a cultural force, shaping trends, sharing news cycles, and launching careers at breakneck speed. Its appeal lies in its raw, unfiltered nature. Unlike the carefully curated feeds of other platforms, TikTok thrives on authenticity. Bite-sized videos showcasing everyday life, humour, and talent instantly capture our attention, offering a glimpse into a diverse and dynamic world.

Within this digital playground, success stories abound. Musicians find their music amplified, chefs share mouth-watering recipes, and ordinary people become overnight sensations. Barriers to entry are low, and vitality feels within reach, feeling the dreams and aspirations of millions.

The pressure to ‘go viral’ can overshadow the joy of genuine creation

But with such widespread success stories comes a shadow: the fear of missing out (FOMO). The constant barrage of seemingly effortless achievements and curated perfection can trigger feelings of inadequacy and social comparison. The pressure to ‘go viral’ can overshadow the joy of genuine creation. It’s a platform priming with opportunity, but its impact on our mental well-being cannot be ignored.

FOMO and Cultural Exclusion Anxiety in the Age of TikTok:

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is no stranger to the digital age, but platforms like TikTok have amplified it to a new level. While scrolling through its endless stream of perfectly curated lives, the pressure to participate, to be ‘in the know,’ and to replicate the seemingly effortless achievements can be overwhelming. But what happens when you choose to step off the platform altogether? Does the fear morph into something else?

many young people use social media due to the fear of missing out on certain aspects

For many, deleting TikTok becomes a conscious decision, rejecting the relentless comparison game and the pressure to conform. It’s a desire to reclaim control over their time and attention, to escape the curated perfection that feeds FOMO and fuels anxiety. But this decision can also trigger a different kind of anxiety.

Imagine being out of the loop on trending dances, missing out on viral memes, and being blindsided by the latest news cycle simply because you’re not on TikTok. This fear of being culturally excluded, of feeling like an outsider in a world increasingly defined by the platform, can be just as powerful as the fear of missing out on personal experiences.

According to a study conducted by the Beck Friedman Institute of Economics and the University of Chicago, it was found that many young people use social media due to the fear of missing out on certain aspects. They feel compelled to use social media because they observe that everyone else is using it and do not want to be perceived as uncultured. However, it was also ‘revealed that 58% of the respondents say that they would like to live in a world where TikTok… couldn’t exist,’ but the main reason they would not deactivate their social media is because of FOMO.

I’ve rediscovered the joy of unplugged moments, the freedom from the constant comparison

Personally, I’ve experienced both sides of this coin. Being on TikTok exposes me to a constant stream of lives that seem more exciting, glamorous, and successful than mine. The comparison game is real, and the FOMO is potent. But even when I’m aware of the carefully curated nature of these experiences, the pressure to keep up can be immense.

On the other hand, taking breaks from the platform has offered moments of clarity. I’ve rediscovered the joy of unplugged moments, the freedom from the constant comparison, and the power of focusing on my own experiences. But the fear of cultural exclusion still lingers. Will I miss out on something important?

the key is to be mindful of the anxieties it can trigger and to prioritise your mental health

This internal struggle highlights the complex relationship we have with platforms like TikTok. They offer connection, entertainment, and even career opportunities, but they also come with the baggage of FOMO and cultural exclusion anxiety. The decision to stay or go becomes personal, weighed against individual priorities and mental well-being.

Ultimately, there’s no single answer. Whether you choose to navigate the complexities of TikTok or step off completely, the key is to be mindful of the anxieties it can trigger and to prioritise your mental health in the face of the digital age’s relentless pressure.

Yasmine Medjdoub

Featured image courtesy of camilo jiminez via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

