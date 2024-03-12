Get Your Know Your Activities Officer Candidates

Hannah Walton-Hughes

Harry Chapman, Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Hannah Walton-Hughes sat down with this year’s SU Election Full Time Officer Candidates to ask them some fun, get-to-know-you questions! Read on to discover the people behind the candidates…

Harry Holt (he/they):

What is your dream job?

Possibly a games designer- I’m very nerdy, I love games, I’ve always played games. And I’ve realised I like more of the designing element of that stuff over the last couple of years, partly through my degree, Computer Science. I like thinking about how users interact. I like talking to people and seeing what they actually want to see from a game. So either that, or I have started thinking about politics, as something I’ve recently got a bit more of an interest in.

What is your favourite tipple?

There are so many things I could think of. I do love a good cup of tea in the morning. But also, a nice glass of red wine. Or for a spirit, it has to be Malibu, I love coconut. Coconut is my favourite flavour- I also like getting coconut milk from Portland Coffee and places like that.

It has always kind of being the pub that me and my friends have gone to over the years

What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

I think it has to be the White Hart. I feel like for me there is a bit of fondness for it- it has always kind of being the pub that me and my friends have gone to over the years, mainly since I moved out of my first year accommodation into Lenton, and where I live now in Dunkirk. It’s not the closest, but I think the owner there is great because he is down to earth. There are too many Green Kings in Nottingham- I feel like everywhere’s a Green King! A couple of years ago, I might have said Water’s Edge, but I feel like that’s just another Green King!

Who is your role model?

This might be a bit of a cheesy answer, but it has to be my Nan. She has always been there for me; she’s always been a big part of my life. Her and my Grandad as well. They’ve always been big characters in my life, and my Nan is just always someone who is very kind, a very caring and considerate person, so I always look to eminate her in a way.

Iain Messore (he/him):

One of the reasons I was attracted to this role was that I can do so many different things

What is your dream job?

I don’t know if I necessarily have a dream job. I think there is two things in it: number one, I am quite a sporadic and energetic person, so a job that is routine and boring probably wouldn’t suit me well, and one of the reasons I was attracted to this role was that I can do so many different things. The other one is feeling like I’m actually making a change, which I guess also links me to an NU job. Whether that would be my dream job in a year, I don’t know, but it would probably be something in the self-employment field where I can work for myself, and do something that I feel makes a genuine difference, rather than working for someone else.

What is your favourite tipple?

I’m a sucker for a good cup of tea. If I am going out, I’ll stick with the classic vodka and coke, as long as it’s not Glen’s Vodka!

What is your favourite spot in Nottingham?

My favourite place in Nottingham is definitely Highfields Park. I’ve found that ever since first year, my first day here, I’ve spent so long doing so many walks around it with loads of people, and it’s a routine I’ve kept up if I just want to clear my head or go see something nice. I go for a walk round the lake particularly in the summer, and I will never get bored of the view of the Trent building from across the lake.

Who is your role model?

My role model is the legendary Henry Cavill. Not only is he the sexiest man alive in my opinion, but he’s charming, he’s funny, he’s successful, he’s proof that you can go after what you want, whilst still being a fundamentally good person.

