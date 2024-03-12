Get To Know Your Education Officer Candidates

Katie Sullivan and Hannah Walton-Hughes

Harry Chapman, Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Hannah Walton-Hughes sat down with this year’s SU Election Full Time Officer Candidates to ask them some fun, get-to-know-you questions! Read on to discover the people behind the candidates…

Cass Carson:

He gave the world Ocean

What is your dream job?

Education officer of the 2024/25 academic year at the University of Nottingham. I’d also like to write comic books.

What is your favourite tipple?

Rum and coke is yet to seriously betray me!

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

Wollaton Park.

Who is your role model?

Andy the Hoe – because he gave the world Ocean.

Jake Ferris Woolley:

Who is your role model?

He won a Nobel Prize […] for discovering the Alpha Sheet

A guy called Linus Pauling . He was a chemist/biochemist. He won a Nobel Prize in biochemistry I believe, for discovering the Alpha Sheet, which is a kind of basic structure of a protein. He then went on to win another Nobel Prize, the Nobel Peace Prize, for his work as a pacifist, and through his activism. He is the only person in history who holds two Nobel Prizes in an unshared field.

What is your favourite tipple?

I work for a brewery, a full time/part time thing, and they brew a beer called Elsie Mo. It’s called Castle Rock Brewery. So, Elsie Mo, by Castle Rock Brewery.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

There’s a Thai restaurant called Paste in Hockley, that I really really like.

What would your dream job be?

Managing a nightclub would probably be my dream job.

Scarlett Zhang:

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

I would say Wollaton Park. I especially enjoy it on sunny days. I really enjoy the grass field there, where we can have a cosy walk and you can see the deer eating the grass, and some family members walking their dog, and there was a time when my flat mates and I played frisbee there, so it really reminds me of my childhood, without anxiety.

What would your dream job be?

I would have to say my dream job would involve less working time and a higher salary! For me, recently, I am planning to be a piano teacher in the future. The ideal job would be in a peaceful and tolerant surrounding, with friendly colleagues.

It is hard to be a leader as a woman

Who is your role model?

I think it’s Michelle Obama. I really admire her dignity, tolerance, generosity and elegance. It is hard to be a leader, especially in the USA, where the country is made of lots of ethnic groups. It is hard to be a leader as a woman, as a black woman, especially as a minority person.

What is your favourite tipple?

I barely drink, but I would have to say, drinking whisky with ice, in a dim, dark pub, with soft music.

Katie Sullivan and Hannah Walton-Hughes

Featured image courtesy of Snehil Jonathan via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page.