Get To Know Your Postgraduate Officer Candidates

Oli Harris and Hannah Walton-Hughes

Harry Chapman, Oli Harris, Katie Sullivan, and Hannah Walton-Hughes sat down with this year’s SU Election Full Time Officer Candidates to ask them some fun, get-to-know-you questions! Read on to discover the people behind the candidates…

Sony Sajan Isaac:

What is your favourite tipple?

I don’t drink, so I would go with cola.

What would your dream job be?

I would […] like to go into an analyst role

To serve as a catalyst for positive change, and to contribute meaningfully to the development of students. I am from a technical field, so I would also like to go into an analyst role.

Who is your role model?

Someone who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, and individuals who have successfully navigated the challenges of higher education administrations. I am from India, and a professor there whose name is Chris, he is one of my role models, I’ve always looked up to the way he engages.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

David Ross Sports Village is a favourite spot, I go with my friends and we just play badminton.

Clement Asante:

What would your dream job be?

My dream job is one where I can have a profound impact on public health education, especially within a university setting and the wider population. I am passionate about creating an environment that not only supports the academic and professional development of our students, but also prioritises their mental and physical health, and by implementing initiatives that promote awareness and provide access to health resources and research opportunities, I aim to enhance the overall student experience. This role perfectly aligns with my commitment to public health.

He has been very instrumental in the person I am today

Who is your role model?

My dad. My dad is my role model. Academically and career-wise, we are doing totally different things, because he is in teaching and I am doing public health, but he inspires me in many ways, and he has been very instrumental in the person I am today, and I continually look up to him.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

I do like the view of the city centre, and also the Go-Carts and Ice Hockey centre. But my favourite spot would be my bed in Albion House, because I do enjoy the comfort of my bed!

What is your favourite tipple?

I don’t drink alcohol. It changes, but for now, I think I’ve been drinking a lot of lemonade lately, so I think lemonade it is!

Tina Ehterami:

She is a great and successful mother, wife and woman

Who is your role model?

My role model is Michelle Obama. She was the First Lady for eight years, and she has advocated for empowering women during her campaign. And also I think she is a great and successful mother, wife and woman, and she came from a poor background and she became very successful.

What is your favourite tipple?

My favourite tipple is champagne, because it tastes good and also it is fancy, and the percentage of alcohol is low!

What is your dream job?

I am really passionate about starting my own buisness, and I really would like to channel my ambitions through a start-up.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

My favourite place is Wollaton Hall near the lake.

Yan Yan Bai:

I want to help others- that makes me feel valuable

What is your dream job?

I want to learn some real skills from my future job, and I want to help others- that makes me feel valuable.

Who is your role model?

I don’t have a specific role model, I think everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. These days, I’ve learned a lot from one of my friends. He has Asperger’s; I know he needed to overcome so much to communicate with people, including having eye contact. I can’t imagine how difficult his life is, but he is very very brave, and he studies hard and works hard. I really respect him. I don’t really have one, but I’d probably say my dad.

What is your favourite tipple?

I don’t really drink alcohol, so I prefer a cup of mint tea.

What is your favourite place in Nottingham?

I prefer the countryside in Nottingham. I feel it is pretty nice and it makes me feel relaxed.

Abhishek Madan:

Xuan Zeng:

Oli Harris and Hannah Walton-Hughes

Featured image courtesy of Snehil Jonathan via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on the Impact News’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter page.