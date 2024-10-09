Baroness Sayeeda Warsi resigns Conservative whip over far-right concerns 

Olivia Hope McAuley and Leah Russon Watkins

Sayeeda Warsi has long advocated for equality within the Conservative Party. Becoming the first Muslim cabinet minister in 2010, Warsi has continued to push against discrimination and fight prejudice directed towards minority groups. The most recent example of this resistance was demonstrated on the 26th of September 2024, when she resigned from the Conservative whip.

Baroness Warsi resigned, citing concerns over the Conservative Party’s move towards the far right. This is not the first time that Warsi has publicly disagreed with the Conservative Party’s stance. In 2014 she resigned from her position as Foreign Office minister over concerns around the government’s response to conflict in Gaza. Warsi has chosen to take direct action again to express her frustrations by handing in her resignation.

‘nasty divisive rhetoric’

Preluding this, Warsi contradicted the Conservatives through her commentary on protests in Britain, demonstrated through her criticism of fellow Conservative Robert Jenrick. During August, Jenrick criticised those who shouted “Allahu Akbar”, an Arabic phrase meaning “God is Great’. He suggested that they could be “immediately arrested”, leading to Warsi expressing her annoyance at his ‘nasty divisive rhetoric’, rather simply calling him ‘a tool’.

‘retrial of the coconut trial’

On a similar note, she also opposed the Conservative’s view on the case of Marieha Hussain. Hussain displayed a politically satirical placard during a recent Palestine protest. Following this, Hussain was brought to trial over the supposed racially aggravated motivations behind her message. Despite the judge deciding to acquit Hussain, Warsi’s approval of this was shamed by her fellow Conservatives, who she accused of instigating a ‘retrial of the coconut trial’ rather than allowing previously resolved matters to rest.

She has not rejected the Party permanently but rather is expressing her displeasure at its current trajectory.

Overall, it is clear to see that there has been severe misalignment between the views of the Conservative Party and Sayeeda Warsi. Warsi was keen to stress though, that despite her decision to resign the Party’s whip, she does remain a Conservative. She has not rejected the Party permanently but rather is expressing her displeasure at its current trajectory. Her resignation follows the deflection of several Conservative politicians, leaving many to speculate on the party’s future following their recent electoral defeat.

