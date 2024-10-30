Israeli Air strikes hit the Al-Aqsa Hospital

Jojo Quaquah



An Israeli air strike hit the al-Aqsa Hospital compound in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza,

on Monday morning, resulting in flames burning through tents housing displaced

people. At least four were killed and dozens injured as videos surfaced online

showing the aftermath of the explosions.

The Israeli military said that they were targeting a Hamas-run command centre

located near the al-Aqsa hospital, after which a fire broke out. Most of those injured

were children and women according to the Hamas-run health ministry, with many of

them flooding into the hospital’s overcrowded emergency ward, which did not sustain

any damages after the attack.

“Most of those who survived have severe burns, but they will die after a while

because their burns are massive and deep,” a worker at the hospital said.

“the hospital functions as a hospital”

The MSF Charity, Doctors without Borders, which have staff within al-Aqsa, said to

the BBC that they “had no knowledge” of a Hamas-run facility and that “the hospital

functions as a hospital”.

A mother, Hiba Radi, who was living in a tent near the hospital, told the BBC, “There

were explosions everywhere, and we were shocked at whether this was gas or

weapons.”

Took steps to try and prevent civilian casualties

The Israeli Defence Force said that they took steps to try and prevent civilian

casualties before the strike took place. A statement about the attack was released by

the IDF. “Shortly after the strike, a fire ignited in the hospital’s parking lot, most likely due to

secondary explosions. The incident is under review,”

The fire destroyed shelters housing 37 families. The next morning, displaced people

rummaged through the blackened debris that were left behind after the strike, trying

to find any remnants of their belongings.

The grandmother of Um Yaser Abdel Hamid Daher, who lives at the hospital said

her family “lost their tent and everything they had; they have nothing left”.

“Israel has a responsibility to do more to avoid civilian casualties”

“Israel has a responsibility to do more to avoid civilian casualties — and what

happened here is horrifying, even if Hamas was operating near the hospital in an

attempt to use civilians as human shields.” a U.S. National Security Council

spokesperson said.

9 total hospitals havebeen damaged since the conflict began in 2023,

The World Health Organisation says that 84% of health facilities are damaged or

destroyed with only 12 out of 36 hospitals able to function. 29 total hospitals have

been damaged since the conflict began in 2023, while Gaza’s health system

continues to struggle in the wake of multiple airstrikes on health facilities in Gaza.

At the start of the war, hundreds of thousands of people evacuated from the North of

Gaza in response to Israel’s evacuation orders, but have since not been allowed

back into the country. As many as 400,000 people are trapped according to the

United Nations and many Palestinians fear that Israel will implement a ‘starvation

plan’ in order to force Hamas to submit.

those who do not leave being considered as military targets

Israel has recently ordered civilians in the North of Gaza to evacuate, with those who

do not leave being considered as military targets. Israeli human rights groups have

warned that the people who stay will be cut off from supplies of food, water

and medicines. Many are looking to the international community to prevent Israel

from carrying out the plan.

Gaza’s Health Minister says that Hospitals are starting to run out of essential

supplies such as food.

Three hospitals have been ordered to evacuate in Northern Gaza last week, and for

the past two weeks, humanitarian aid has been prevented from reaching people in

supplies such as food.

supplies such as food.

The blocking of aid has led many humanitarian rights groups to accuse Israel of

violating international law. The Biden administration has issued a warning to the Israeli government in a letter of rights that addressed the lack of humanitarian aid entering Gaza. The Israeli government were heavily advised that if they did not address this problem, there would be a drop in military support offered by the US.

Since then, the IDF has let in 50 trucks carrying food, water, medical supplies and

shelter equipment into the northern Gaza Strip from Jordan.

It has been a year since Israel launched its ground offensive against Hamas after

October 7th, when the militant group killed 1,200 civilians and took 250 people into

Gaza as hostages.

90% of the 2.3 million population displaced

At least 42,000 Palestinians have died ever since, with around 90% of the 2.3 million

population displaced. Multiple attacks by Israel have hit schools and hospitals

sheltering these displaced people, with Israel arguing that Hamas uses these

facilities as cover for their activities.

As of Friday 18th October, Hamas has confirmed the death of their leader Yahya

Sinwar, who was accused of being behind the attack in Israel on the 7th of October.

Featured image courtesy of Mohammed Ibrahim via Unsplash.

