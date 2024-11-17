FA CUP FIRST ROUND PREVIEW

Kian Gadsby

The first round of the oldest knockout competition in football kicks off on Friday, with 80 teams hopeful of progressing through and getting one of the giants of the game in the third round. With replays removed this year, smaller clubs may feel they have a better chance at an upset, whilst teams with their eyes on promotion may be grateful for the potential reduction in the number of games. Without the ‘Big 6’ and the rest of the Premier League, many football fans will not be interested in this round of the competition. With that being said, I have highlighted a handful of ties which should be of note to all football fans who are looking for matches to watch over the weekend.

Tie of The Round: Tamworth vs Huddersfield Town

If you are planning on watching any game this weekend, I would recommend tuning into BBC 2 on Friday night. Huddersfield Town have fallen dramatically down the football pyramid to find themselves in League One, despite having been in the Premier League just over five years ago and in the Championship Play Off Final as recently as 2022. Tamworth were in the 7th tier of English football when that final was played, but back to back promotions since has seen them rise to the National League, where they have established themselves 8 points above the relegation zone. The Lambs haven’t reached the FA Cup first round in over 10 years however, and this Huddersfield side are unbeaten in 5. This tie may be unlikely to produce an upset, but the stories of both clubs in recent years mean that this fixture is by far the most engaging.

With a packed Bescot Stadium, it would not be a surprise if it was Walsall who progressed to the second round.

Potential Upset: Walsall vs Bolton Wanderers

Walsall have started the 24/25 season in impressive form. Inspired by Stoke City loanees Nathan Lowe and Tommy Simkin, the Saddlers sit second in League 2, having scored 26 goals across 13 games. They also reached the third round of the Carabao Cup, coming from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield before ultimately coming up short on penalties against Premier League Leicester. Bolton on the other hand did have a torrid start to League One, with only one win in their opening six matches. Whilst they have picked up form lately, a recent defeat to Birmingham has left them in need of points as they chase the play off places once again. Bolton also have a midweek league fixture against Stevenage on Tuesday, whereas Walsall have the full week to recover, meaning Bolton might feel they have to rotate their team. With a packed Bescot Stadium, it would not be a surprise if it was Walsall who progressed to the second round.

Don’t Bother Watching: Swindon Town vs Colchester United

There is always one drab tie in every cup draw, and unfortunately for Swindon and Colchester this is it. The sides sit 22nd and 21st respectively in League 2, and neither side have won in their last 3 matches. This fixture will be played again 31 days after this cup tie, and these sides have played each other in some competition for 16 of the previous 20 seasons. I am expecting this game to be one of the games justifying the decision to scrap replays to prevent fixture congestion. This game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 2nd November, and if you can watch this game I strongly suggest choosing another tie.

Many neutral supporters believe that this game should serve as a reminder that English football should put fans first rather than prioritising making owners wealthier.

Another Game to Mention: MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon

For those of you who aren’t aware of the story between those two clubs, in 2002 Wimbledon FC were relocated from Wimbledon to Milton Keynes as the owners believed that the club would be more profitable. The fans of Wimbledon formed AFC Wimbledon in the 9th tier of English football. 6 promotions in 13 years later for AFC, both of these clubs compete in League 2 and they are both contesting the play offs. AFC Wimbledon still refuse to acknowledge the exist of MK. Many neutral supporters believe that this game should serve as a reminder that English football should put fans first rather than prioritising making owners wealthier. I mention this game to hopefully remind any readers of the lesson that can be learned from this, rather than to promote this as a massive rivalry.

