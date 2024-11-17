North Korea sends troops to aid Russia

Lewis Gaston

It has been officially confirmed by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin that North Korean troops have been deployed in Russian territory. Upon arrival, the 3,000 troops were dispersed among several training facilities across Russia. Where it is suggested, that they be given time to acclimatize to assumed dissimilar warfare methodologies and of course the language barrier. It is anticipated by South Korean intelligence services that 10,000 troops are to be in Russia by December.

The unification of these two countries poses a distinct threat to neighbouring countries, Ukraine and South Korea, who almost certainly will be dragged into a proxy war with nearby North Korea. Furthermore, this contentious partnership with North Korea alludes to Russia’s intention to bolster its invasion of Ukraine with no suggestion that Putin has any plans of regressing his war efforts.

we will not tolerate it but act firmly with the international community.

As tensions rise incrementally, a statement was issued by the deputy national security advisor of South Korea, Kim Tae-Yayo, declaring: “the immediate withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia, and if collusion between North Korea and Russia continues, we will not tolerate it but act firmly with the international community.” As the battle in Ukraine progresses with the death tally rising every day, this escalation could decisively influence the United States’ stance on the matter and could well possibly lead to increased aid supply.

“war of attrition.”

If it is assumed that North Korean soldiers are planning to fight in Ukraine, as Lloyd Austin asserted it would be “very, very, serious.” South Korean intelligence services proclaim that “the special forces have already arrived in Russia,” which worryingly implies the commencement of a new stage of this “war of attrition.”

For Russia and North Korea, this rapport serves in both countries’ interests, as Russian casualties surge, their demand for troops is no secret, with even Russian prisoners being encouraged to wage war in Ukraine. While, for North Korea, it permits an intelligence gathering operation on its enemies in the West, an opportunity to discover new combat and drone technologies.

However treacherous this partnership may seem, it’s a fragile show of strength from Putin, as it addresses their manpower issues. Assimilating the North Korean soldiers with the new tactics of modern warfare could be an issue and it may take a while for both the nation’s troops to provide a formidable fighting force.

Lee Seong-Kweun, a Korean lawmaker on the South Korean committee announced that “there are also signs of North Korean authorities relocating and isolating those families [of the troops] in a certain place in order to effectively control them and thoroughly crack down on the rumours,” Lee proclaimed. This sudden involvement of North Korea will undoubtedly trigger a reaction from the wider international community as this will have further implications on a global scale and force the hand of the West.

“the war is spreading”

As the BBC stated “the war is spreading” so could this be perhaps an opening for Zelensky to further consolidate his support from the West and perhaps “jolt them into action” as the contribution of North and South Korean aid to opposing sides seems inevitable. If North Korean soldiers were to enter the ground in Ukraine “the Ukrainian military will defend themselves against North Korean soldiers the same way they would against Russian Soldiers.” As such, this would liken the chance “to bring South Korea into the conflict, particularly their defence industry” as they are one of the biggest arms exporters across the globe.

Both the North Korean deployment and the recent BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia pose an alarming headline however, below the surface level is this just a withering show of strength from the Putin administration? It ostensibly highlights Putin’s image of appearing unfazed by US-imposed sanctions, and an attempt to consolidate as much support as he can attain from allies.

“How can you show the pressures not working? Try hosting a summit.”

As Steve Rosenburg declares “How can you show the pressures not working? Try hosting a summit.” It insinuates a sense of confidence and control however could this be Russia signalling a sense of desperate unity in the face of ongoing economic crises and the war.

Other BRICS members called for a stop to the war including China’s powerful leader Xi Jinping calling for “no escalation in fighting” in Ukraine. This plan might well have backfired for Vladimir Putin, putting him under increasing scrutiny from the international community, even from his few allies.

