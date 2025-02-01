Cloudy with a Chance of Popstars

A stage of sparkles, high boots, rising platforms and confetti galore; so-called ‘pop girls’ are taking over the stage as they tour the world. With the likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Beyoncé touring at the same time, it seems almost normalised to not only see a female artist performing, but more specifically to see them put on a show. However, the question is raised as to whether we have these same high expectations for male popstars on tour. Why is it that a man can simply sit on stage with a guitar, and yet if a woman were to do the same, we, as the audience, would feel let down and as if we have not gotten our money’s worth?

The glittering, shining ‘pop-girls’

Over the last year, we have experienced the resurgence of women in pop, they have been taking over the charts, and redefining modern pop as we know it. It is impossible to switch on the radio without hearing songs like ‘Cruel Summer’, ‘Hot to Go’ or ‘Espresso’, and the voices of male popstars seem to be dimming in contrast to the shining glow of their female counterparts. These women going on tour for the past year have truly put on a show; spending months in rehearsals in preparation for their opening night, showcasing multiple outfit changes; with seemingly endless colour combinations night to night, and dance numbers for every song they perform. Is it not enough for an artist to just sing anymore? Or are we constantly expecting more, and more?

In direct contrast to the high expectations we hold for female pop stars, we now seem to require less and less from men in the industry. In terms of outfits; on stage and on the red carpet, simplicity rules over all. This includes a simple black tuxedo on the carpet, and for the likes of Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes, a pair of trousers and a white vest seem to be enough on stage. It begs the question as to whether we deem their voices to be the main part of a show we look forward to, and if their lack of effort in the field of dance and working the crowd is a testament to their superior artistic capabilities. If this is the case, do we not think the same for women in pop? Do we feel that they must for some reason make up for a supposed lack of talent through the distraction offered by sparkles and confetti?

‘Go girl, give us nothing!’

During the 2018 BRIT Awards, Dua Lipa; the first female artist to receive five nominations in a single year at the BRIT Awards, performed her pop-hit ‘New Rules’ on stage. A video of this performance was posted on YouTube, where a comment went viral as a meme: ‘I love her lack of energy, go girl give us nothing!’. Through her lack of dancing while performing, this viral comment affected the way in which an audience felt when watching female popstars like Dua performing. The idea that simply singing isn’t enough, and that women on stage should be dancing and constantly have high energy was formed, and from then on truly set the standard. Audiences now are no longer content with true talent, and instead are completely hung up on the notion of having an artist put on a show.

This same expectation, however, isn’t held for men in the same industry. Compared to the way that we appear to expect a female popstar to put on a show, we seem to be happy with simply listening to a male popstar’s singing talents. Although male popstars seem to be getting rarer by the second, this idea is becoming more and more evident. Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes can sit on stage with their guitars, Lil Nas X can jump up and down on stage, and the crowd goes wild. And yet, if we were to watch a female pop artist attempt to do the same, we would feel let down and if we had not gotten our money’s worth when attending a concert.

Beating the Stereotype

On the other hand, this does not mean that it applies to everyone who falls under the pop label. Men like Troye Sivan and Harry Styles have recently been breaking the mould; instead of boring outfits and a lack of energy on stage, they have been dazzling their audiences with sparkles and outfit changes, and dance numbers for their major hits. As well as making the concert going experience much more interesting and fun for an audience watching them, it also appears to make the audience put on a show for the artists themselves. Concert goers are now matching the energy of the artist they are watching; dressing up for the occasion and even creating dances of their own which become viral in a manner of seconds. These male popstars who are bringing the energy and the effort are not only breaking the mould in terms of how men perform on stage, but they are also helping to change the way in which we experience concerts.

In the same way, artists like Ed Sheeran are truly putting on a show in terms of how they perform their music. Instead of having a band performing pre-recorded music and singing over the top of it, Ed Sheeran, on his latest tour has been using a 5-loop station. This is a set of pedals where he can record his drums, bass line, background vocals, and piano on a loop which plays for his whole song, essentially meaning he is creating his music for the audience on the spot. Sheeran has also managed to involve the audience in his performances, where they provide the backing vocals for his pop-hit ‘Sing’. This way of performing on stage is completely unique, and creates a whole new experience for an audience, in a way that makes us legitimately appreciate his talent.

For years we have watched these artists that we know, and love grow in popularity and also in talent. We uplift them and support them in their endeavours as they release new music, and sometimes as they change their genre and their voice. However, we are also to blame for bringing them down and creating impossible expectations to live up to. Although these expectations seem to be much higher for women in the industry, they also do exist for men, our standards for artists and performers on stage are constantly rising and are almost becoming impossible for anyone to live up to. At what point do we, and they, stop? And at what point do we appreciate any artist simply for their raw talent?

Téa Kaci

Featured image courtesy of Justin Higuchi via Flickr. Image use license found here. No changes were made to this image.

Image 1 courtesy of of Ronald Woan via Flickr. Image use license found here. No changes were made to this image.

Image 2 courtesy of HusariaAgatka via Flickr. Image use license found here. No changes were made to this image.

