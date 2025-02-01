Spooky Season Films to get you into the Halloween spirit

As the leaves start to turn orange and litter the ground, and the days get shorter and colder, it’s time to admit that summer is officially over…and the spooky season has arrived! With the changing of the seasons, as creatures of habit, we return to our favourite movies to get us into the Halloween spirit, whether these are horror movies, or simply supernatural movies. To ease your decision making, here are Impact Entertainment’s Téa Kaci’s Top 5 Spooky movie picks! (with a little something extra at the end) …

1. Hocus Pocus (1993):

A family moves to Salem (Disney are not very subtle), where three witches – the Sanderson Sisters – who were executed in the 17th century are resurrected on Halloween night. The sisters’ desire to find a life source to keep them alive so that they may survive past Halloween, serves as the main plot of the movie, however there is also a hint of romance prevalent. Since its release, Hocus Pocus has become a cult classic, partly due to its iconic music choices – the witches’ rendition of “I Put a Spell on You” didn’t only cast a spell on the characters in the movie; it is stuck in most of our heads every October, but also because of the Halloween movie cliches that we know and love: black cats, witches, brooms, curses, spells, and most importantly: magic! If you haven’t watched Hocus Pocus yet, it truly is a must watch, and if you have; watch it again this Halloween season. Just maybe don’t give Hocus Pocus 2 a try…

2. Practical Magic (1998):

My mother’s favourite, Practical Magic is a romantic fantasy starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. They play sisters descending from a long line of witches, and as a result, are taught how to use magic as they grow up. However, their descent also means that a curse follows them through the generations; dooming any man who falls in love with them. As adults, they must use their skills/magic to destroy the spirit of an abusive ex-boyfriend and prove themselves to the town so that they can be accepted regardless of their witchy nature. The movie has a unique blend of romance, fantasy, and sisterhood, making it a Halloween classic that’s both heartwarming and spooky. With its cozy, mystical vibes, Practical Magic has a charm that leaves a lasting spell on its viewers.

3. Ghostbusters (1984):

Although Ghostbusters may not technically be a Halloween movie…the movie completely relies on the paranormal, and the franchise is perfect for a Halloween movie marathon. The story follows three eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost hunting business in New York. Joined by a fourth member, they uncover paranormal activity and disturbances in the city, battling powerful spirits along the way. Ghostbusters brings a fun twist to the Halloween season, with its witty humour and its catchy theme song “Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!”, audiences keep coming back year after year, to the extent that to this date there are currently five Ghostbusters movies made (the sequels are actually pretty good – much better than Hocus Pocus 2…). If you want a more light-hearted, funny movie which still involves the supernatural, the Ghostbusters franchise is for you!

4. Coraline (2009):

Based on the novella of the same name, written by Neil Gaiman, Coraline is a stop motion animated dark fantasy horror film released in 2009. I have a specific connection to this movie, having watched it in the cinema when I was very young, due to my mother not realising how scary it would be. As a result, I have personally been victimised and traumatised by this movie…and yet it is one that is engraved in my memory is the ultimate Halloween scary movie – surpassing any other horror movie I have watched to date. The movie tells the story of a young girl who explores a new house once she moves in and discovers a so-called ‘Other World’ connected to her living room by means of a tunnel. This ‘Other World’ is home to her parent’s doppelgangers – mostly identical apart from their button eyes. Coraline is a movie in which you truly must go in blind (or button eyed), so I will not be revealing the rest of the plot, but if you want to squirm in your seat, this animation is the movie to choose on the 31st.

5. Psycho (1960):

Disclaimer: if you’re going to watch Psycho, watch the 1960 film. Any Psycho movie not directed by Alfred Hitchcock is not worth your time. The movie is a masterclass in psychological horror, securing its place as one of the most iconic thrillers in cinema history. The movie starts with a secretary stealing a large amount of money and fleeing. She ends up at a secluded motel, managed by a shy man who lives nearby with his domineering mother. Hitchcock’s use of lighting, suspense and music by Bernard Herrmann make Psycho the terrifying movie it is – as haunting today as it was 60 years ago. Although not actually a horror movie, Psycho is just as petrifying, if not more, as the average slasher, making it a must watch for the Halloween period.

Honourable Mentions

Finally…an honourable mention for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018):

Although not a movie, this Netflix show is based loosely on the original Archie comics, and the 1996 sitcom ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’, for me, is a Halloween/spooky season classic. The series centres on the character Sabrina Spellman, a seemingly normal teenager until you find out about her background as a half witch. Throughout the series, she tackles life as a half-witch, half-mortal; navigating human life as well as fighting evil forces that threaten the livelihood of her friends and family. As a four-part show, it is a very quick watch, and the dark themes employed by the show as a supernatural horror, as well as the cinematography itself, makes it the perfect show to watch this time of year.

Grab your popcorn and your Halloween sweets and turn off the lights…let the show begin.

Téa Kaci

Featured image courtesy of Neven Krcmarek via Unsplash. Image use license found here . No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.