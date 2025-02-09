How to Pick the ‘Perfect’ Candidate

By: Nicolas Terashvili-Rocha

The Student Union nominations are now open, and soon we will all be able to shape the future of our Student Union for the better. However, how should we decide who to vote for in an election? In a list of endless names and promises, selecting the right candidate can be daunting; however, this article will provide some useful tips and tricks to remember when picking your perfect candidate.

What to look for:

Firstly, your choice in the elections comes down to you. Every person will make a different and unique decision, which means there is no single ‘right’ choice. The specific qualities and policies you prefer will be unique to you.

Before diving head-first into research, reflect on what you would desire or want to hear from a candidate, and what your preferences are. Do you want to see improvements in welfare, academic support or more funding for societies? Also, consider which kind of leadership qualities you value. Defining your priorities will help you focus on what really matters. Now that you know what you want, it’s time to get informed.

How to get informed:

To choose the best candidate for the job, it is necessary to understand what they are bringing to the table. A great place to start is by reading their manifestos. Take notes on what you like, what you don’t like, and who you have the most confidence in. There are other ways to find out what a candidate stands for, such as hearing from the candidate themselves. You could attend a husting, which is a meeting where candidates debate policies and respond to questions. Hustings or Q&A sessions can be a good way to acquire specific answers to your questions, and also to hear from the candidate directly, in an unscripted environment, their beliefs. You may also try to contact them and ask them questions, many will be happy to answer via social media, email or in person. Once you have sorted through the array of available information, select the candidate which most closely aligns with your vision of change.

Red flags to look out for:

Elections are important, and there are a few red flags to look out for in a candidate. Sometimes when writing their manifestos, candidates promise fantastical policies so that their vision sounds the best, however, if selected, would be unable to implement any of them. Look at their policies and reflect on whether they could be realistically implemented or whether they explain a way to achieve them. Sometimes in life, if things sound too good to be true, they are.

Beware of the use of vague or generic pledges, such as ‘I will improve student life’, without an explanation of how it will be done. A lack of detail could show that a candidate doesn’t have a concrete plan, or conversely, that their actual policy may differ from what voters expected. Another red flag to be wary of is potential copy-and-pasted campaign promises from the previous year’s manifestos. This shows that instead of hard self-reflection and intention to change the status quo, a candidate desired a quick way to win votes. Real leaders reflect and propose fresh, tailored solutions.

Watch out for inconsistency in their statements, if a candidate lacks grounding in their beliefs, they may end up contradicting themselves in different settings and just promise policies based on their audience. Consistency is key to conviction and trustworthiness.

“Get informed and avoid all the potential demagoguery that may come from unsuitable candidates and finally pick the candidate that fits your vision the best!”

Whether it’s the future SU elections or a general election, your vote is important in shaping the future. Hopefully, this article has helped you keep some tips in mind when deciding on your next candidate: first reflect on what you would like to change, get informed and avoid all the potential demagoguery that may come from unsuitable candidates and finally pick the candidate that fits your vision the best! The power is in your hands, and with the mix of the right leaders to stand up and motivated students to help get them in power, elections can be a great way to show compassion to ourselves and the community in which we live. Now that you know how to pick your perfect candidate, the choice is yours, good luck!

By: Nicolas Terashvili-Rocha