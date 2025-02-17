Jannik Sinner Banned For Three Months

Charlie Wood

World No.1 Jannik Sinner has accepted a 3-month ban following two failed drugs tests last year.

The reigning Australian Open champion tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid that can aid in building muscle mass, and will be sidelined until 4 May, conveniently becoming eligible for the French Open on 19 May.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the International Tennis Integrity Agency had not decided to suspend the 23-year-old, hoping for a ban of up to two years.

However, WADA has since revised its stance on the matter, by publicly recognising Sinner’s recollection of events.

Sinner had pleaded his case by explaining that the banned substance entered his system accidentally through a spray used by his physiotherapist to handle a cut.

WADA have accepted the drug “did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit” and that Sinner “did not intend to cheat”, as the incident occurred “without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage”.

Sinner has since expressed great relief at finally resolving the case, while being able to retain all titles and prize money received.

Through a statement released by Sinner’s lawyers, the three-time Grand Slam champion said: “This case had been hanging over my head for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year.”

“I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA’s strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis I have accepted WADA’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction.”

The scandal did little to hamper the start of the Sinner’s season, however, as he won his second Australian Open emphatically, only dropping two sets in the process.

The Italian will miss significant tournaments

Despite returning in time for the French Open, to try and add to his Grand Slam collection, the Italian will miss significant tournaments including the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, and Madrid.

His world no.1 ranking may be under threat due to his inability to defend points gained at tournaments last year, this rests on the performances of no.2 Alexander Zverev and no.3 Carlos Alcaraz.

REACTIONS FROM THE WORLD OF TENNIS

There have been mixed reactions from players and pundits to the decision.

In a fiery post on X, controversial figure Nick Kyrgios said: “So WADA come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously Sinner’s team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a three month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist.”

Similarly angered Stanislas Wawrinka voiced his disillusionment, stating: “I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore.”

Tim Henman provided a slightly more measured analysis.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “Obviously having just won the Australian Open, to miss three months of the Tour and therefore be eligible to play at Roland Garros, the timing couldn’t have been any better for Sinner, but I still think it leaves a pretty sour taste for the sport.”

The former British no.1 emphasised that doping violations should be treated in absolute terms, adding: “When you’re dealing with drugs in sport it very much has to be black and white, it’s binary, it’s positive or negative, you’re banned or you’re not banned.”

In contrast, Casper Ruud defended the verdict, stating there had been “no discrimination” towards Sinner if “you have read the documents”.

Feliciano López provided further support, responding directly to Wawrinka on X, suggesting Sinner had no intention of enhancing his performance.

However, the use of terms like ‘agreement’ or ‘settlement’ suggests a level of negotiation, a troubling thought for tennis fans.

