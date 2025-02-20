Is The Social Media Detox Even Possible?

Katie Barr

Katie Barr tells Impact Magazine all about social media addiction, the doom scrolling, and the need to check every notification. But most importantly, Katie debates if users can actually live without this stimulation. Scrolling through social media has become second nature for most of us. From checking Instagram first thing in the morning to falling into a late-night TikTok spiral; it’s ingrained in our daily lives. Yet, concerns about its impact on mental health, productivity, and relationships have fuelled endless discussions about detoxing. But in a world that thrives on digital connection, Katie asks if the social media detox is truly feasible.

Social media is engineered to keep users engaged. Features like infinite scrolling, instant notifications, and personalised content cater to our psychological need for reward and validation. Each like, comment, or message triggers a dopamine release, reinforcing our attachment to these platforms. Beyond habit formation, social media influences how we perceive reality with the endless stream of curated content fostering unrealistic comparisons, often leading to dissatisfaction and stress. Many users feel pressure to craft a polished online persona, blurring the line between digital presence and real identity.

Then there’s FOMO! Social media offers a constant flow of updates on news, trends, and social events, making it hard to step away without feeling disconnected. The fear of losing relevance or missing important discussions keeps users plugged in, even when they recognise the need for a break.

For students, social media isn’t just about entertainment – it’s a critical tool for staying informed and connected. University announcements, group projects, and social events are frequently coordinated online. Logging off can feel less like a detox and more like missing out on vital academic and social interactions.

Additionally, social media serves as a primary source of news and career opportunities. Platforms like LinkedIn keep us networking, while Instagram and X are hubs for our creative outlet and professional growth. Completely disconnecting could mean losing access to essential opportunities and valuable insights.

The compulsive nature of social media makes detoxing additionally difficult. Studies indicate the average person checks their phone nearly 100 times per day. Whether out of boredom, stress or habit, social media has become the default response to idle moments, reinforcing dependency. For content creators, influencers and entrepreneurs, social media is more than a pastime – it’s a career. A detox for them isn’t just a break; it’s a disruption. This raises the question: is quitting social media entirely necessary, or is there a better way to regain control?

Instead of an all-or-nothing approach, a more realistic strategy might be more mindful and achievable. Rather than quitting cold turkey, set limits on screen time or curate a more positive feed to foster a healthier digital experience. A complete detox may offer temporary relief from screen fatigue, but unless the underlying habits are addressed, old patters often return. Instead of viewing social media as the enemy, developing a conscious approach may be more sustainable.

The benefits of stepping away from social media are well-documented – better focus, improved sleep, reduced anxiety, and stronger real-world connections. But quitting entirely isn’t practical or necessary. Rather than eliminating social media, the focus should be on creating a balanced relationship with it. Set healthy boundaries, engage meaningfully, and take occasional breaks to make social media a tool that enhances, rather than controls our lives.

So, is a social media detox even possible? Maybe. But a better question might be: How can we reshape our relationship with social media to maintain its benefits while minimising its downsides?

Featured image courtesy of Camilo Jimenez via Unsplash.

In article image 1 courtesy of Photo by Christopher Ott via Unsplash.

